BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 5-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the groin in west Baltimore Monday evening. Police said she underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of McKean Ave. They believe she was caught in the middle of a shootout between suspects in a vehicle and suspects on foot.

Nearby residents heard gunshots, and when someone looked outside, they saw the 5-year-old victim had been shot. A neighbor then picked her up and drove her to Shock Trauma.

WJZ learned she is the younger sister of Taylor Hayes. Hayes was a 7-year-old shot and killed while sitting in the back of a car, also in west Baltimore.

Taylor was shot July 5 at 2:30 p.m. in Edmondson Village area of the city.

Police arrested a 29-year-old suspect in connection with the fatal shooting.

Courtesy: Baltimore PD

Keon Gray was charged with murder and other related charges. His girlfriend, 34-year-old Daneka McDonald, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone with information as to who shot Taylor’s younger sister is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved