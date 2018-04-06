Legendary San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Dwight Clark, known for making "The Catch," has died after a battle with ALS, his family confirmed on Monday afternoon. He was 61.

"I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most," Kelly Clark shared on Twitter.

"I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS."

Clark is best known for hauling in "The Catch" from Joe Montana to secure a win over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

He revealed in March 2017 that he was diagnosed with ALS.

I’m heartbroken to tell you that today I lost my best friend and husband. He passed peacefully surrounded by many of the people he loved most. I am thankful for all of Dwight’s friends, teammates and 49ers fans who have sent their love during his battle with ALS. Kelly Clark. — Dwight Clark (@DwightC87) June 4, 2018

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA