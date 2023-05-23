x
Nation World

Can you guess where mosquitoes are the worst in Texas?

The pest control company's list is based on where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023.

HOUSTON — Would you believe it if we told you that Houston isn't the worst city in the country when it comes to mosquitoes?

What if we said it's not even the worst city in Texas when it comes to the blood-suckers?

Well, according to Orkin, Houston ranks No. 9 in the country when it comes to the pesky pests.

Coming in at the top? Los Angeles.

The worst city in Texas when it comes to the flying biters? Dallas.

That's according to Orkin's data, which is based on the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments.

As far as Texas goes, here's a look at the cities that made the list:

  • No. 5: Dallas/Fort Worth
  • No. 9: Houston
  • No. 39: San Antonio
  • No. 46: Austin

Here's a look at the Top 50

  1. Los Angeles
  2. Chicago
  3. New York
  4. Atlanta
  5. Dallas/Ft. Worth
  6. Washington, DC
  7. Philadelphia
  8. Detroit
  9. Houston
  10. Charlotte
  11. Raleigh-Durham
  12. Tampa
  13. Miami
  14. Orlando
  15. Denver
  16. San Francisco
  17. Seattle
  18. Cleveland, OH
  19. Baltimore
  20. Indianapolis
  21. Minneapolis
  22. Phoenix, AZ
  23. Grand Rapids
  24. Nashville
  25. Norfolk, VA
  26. Greenville, SC
  27. Columbus, OH
  28. Oklahoma City
  29. St. Louis
  30. Richmond
  31. Memphis
  32. Milwaukee
  33. Boston
  34. Kansas City, KS & MO
  35. Flint
  36. Sacramento
  37. Pittsburgh
  38. San Diego
  39. San Antonio
  40. Tulsa
  41. New Orleans
  42. Cincinnati
  43. Knoxville
  44. Myrtle Beach
  45. West Palm Beach
  46. Austin
  47. Greensboro, NC
  48. Spokane
  49. Bakersfield, CA
  50. Fresno

Mosquitoes are one of the world’s greatest public health threats. They carry vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika, dangers that apply to both humans and pets. 

Tips to repel and prevent mosquito bites include:

  • Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
  • Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.
  • Eliminate standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children’s toys.
  • Regularly clean debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage.

