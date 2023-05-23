Can you guess where mosquitoes are the worst in Texas?

HOUSTON — Would you believe it if we told you that Houston isn't the worst city in the country when it comes to mosquitoes?
What if we said it's not even the worst city in Texas when it comes to the blood-suckers?
Well, according to Orkin, Houston ranks No. 9 in the country when it comes to the pesky pests.
Coming in at the top? Los Angeles.
The worst city in Texas when it comes to the flying biters? Dallas.
That's according to Orkin's data, which is based on the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments.
As far as Texas goes, here's a look at the cities that made the list:
- No. 5: Dallas/Fort Worth
- No. 9: Houston
- No. 39: San Antonio
- No. 46: Austin
Here's a look at the Top 50
- Los Angeles
- Chicago
- New York
- Atlanta
- Dallas/Ft. Worth
- Washington, DC
- Philadelphia
- Detroit
- Houston
- Charlotte
- Raleigh-Durham
- Tampa
- Miami
- Orlando
- Denver
- San Francisco
- Seattle
- Cleveland, OH
- Baltimore
- Indianapolis
- Minneapolis
- Phoenix, AZ
- Grand Rapids
- Nashville
- Norfolk, VA
- Greenville, SC
- Columbus, OH
- Oklahoma City
- St. Louis
- Richmond
- Memphis
- Milwaukee
- Boston
- Kansas City, KS & MO
- Flint
- Sacramento
- Pittsburgh
- San Diego
- San Antonio
- Tulsa
- New Orleans
- Cincinnati
- Knoxville
- Myrtle Beach
- West Palm Beach
- Austin
- Greensboro, NC
- Spokane
- Bakersfield, CA
- Fresno
Mosquitoes are one of the world’s greatest public health threats. They carry vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika, dangers that apply to both humans and pets.
Tips to repel and prevent mosquito bites include:
- Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.
- Apply an EPA-registered mosquito repellent containing products such as DEET, picaridin or IR3535.
- Eliminate standing water in bird feeders, water bowls for pets, potted plants, wading pools and other children’s toys.
- Regularly clean debris in gutters that provide moisture and harborage.