Can you guess where mosquitoes are the worst in Texas?

HOUSTON — Would you believe it if we told you that Houston isn't the worst city in the country when it comes to mosquitoes?

What if we said it's not even the worst city in Texas when it comes to the blood-suckers?

Well, according to Orkin, Houston ranks No. 9 in the country when it comes to the pesky pests.

Coming in at the top? Los Angeles.

The worst city in Texas when it comes to the flying biters? Dallas.

That's according to Orkin's data, which is based on the metro areas where the pest control company performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments.

As far as Texas goes, here's a look at the cities that made the list:

No. 5: Dallas/Fort Worth

No. 9: Houston

No. 39: San Antonio

No. 46: Austin

Here's a look at the Top 50

Los Angeles Chicago New York Atlanta Dallas/Ft. Worth Washington, DC Philadelphia Detroit Houston Charlotte Raleigh-Durham Tampa Miami Orlando Denver San Francisco Seattle Cleveland, OH Baltimore Indianapolis Minneapolis Phoenix, AZ Grand Rapids Nashville Norfolk, VA Greenville, SC Columbus, OH Oklahoma City St. Louis Richmond Memphis Milwaukee Boston Kansas City, KS & MO Flint Sacramento Pittsburgh San Diego San Antonio Tulsa New Orleans Cincinnati Knoxville Myrtle Beach West Palm Beach Austin Greensboro, NC Spokane Bakersfield, CA Fresno

Mosquitoes are one of the world’s greatest public health threats. They carry vector-borne diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika, dangers that apply to both humans and pets.

Tips to repel and prevent mosquito bites include: