Police have confirmed there was an explosion Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Gatesville, Texas, about 40 miles west of Waco.

The office of emergency management confirmed to local television station KCEN there was a building collapse at Coryell Memorial Hospital.

Twelve patients have been evacuated and taken to other hospitals, according to authorities.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene working an active fire.

Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd said the power is out at a nearby nursing home and they are currently evacuating patients.

Coryell Memorial Healthcare System provides a range of health services including a 25-bed licensed hospital, Level IV Trauma Center emergency room, more than 30 primary and specialty care providers, an advanced wound care center, outpatient rehabilitation center, skilled nursing facility with long-term care and inpatient rehabilition, assisted living and independent living apartments.

