NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- A 1-year-old girl died after being left in a truck all day at an East Nashville home on Wednesday evening, according to Metro police.

The infant was found by her adoptive mother in a car seat in the family's pickup truck about 5:40 p.m., which was parked outside their home on Virginia Avenue.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The adoptive father "forgot about the child" after dropping off the girl's sibling at day care, according to police. It is unclear how long the infant stayed inside the car.

Authorities have not identified the child or parents.

The home and the truck that the 1-year-old girl was found inside of. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Twitter)

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, Wednesday's high temperature in Nashville reached 89 degrees meaning the temperature inside the truck could have reached nearly 120 degrees.

It was not immediately known if anyone has been arrested in the case which remained under investigation Thursday morning.

According to San Jose State University meteorologist Jan Null's website www.noheatstroke.org, Tennessee is among the top 10 states for death of children due to hot vehicles, claiming 25 deaths from 1998-2018.

In all, 749 children have died as result of vehicular heat stroke since 1998.

Aside from crashes, heatstroke is the leading cause of death in vehicles for children age 14 years and younger.

Authorities want to remind parents of a simple task to help them remember to remove children from the backseat of a car. They say that after placing a child in the back seat, place a purse or shoe in the back to remember to remove the child as well.

