PALMDALE, Calif. (CBS) -- Police in Southern California are responding to reports of a shooting at Highland High School Friday morning, and at least one person is hurt, reports CBS Los Angeles.
911 calls reported a man with a gun on campus around 7 a.m.. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says one person has been detained regarding a call over a person with a gun.
The FBI was on the scene offering assistance, reports CBS News' senior investigative producer Pat Milton.
Watch live coverage from CBSN, tap here
WATCH: Massive law enforcement response outside Highland HS after man with a gun reported on campus https://t.co/Pl44CtQoBm pic.twitter.com/xED7TrNdXj— CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) May 11, 2018
The station reports the person injured drove themselves to the hospital.
A message posted to Highland High School principal's Twitter account urged everyone to stay clear of campus.
Sheriff's deputies in Palmdale also responded to reports of shots heard around 7:30 a.m. at Manzanita Elementary School, which is located about seven miles from Highland High, but searched the campus and said there was no evidence of a crime.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.