Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of accused Parkland, Fla., school shooter Nikolas Cruz, has been arrested for allegedly violating conditions of his probation.

Cruz was booked into the Palm Beach County jail Tuesday evening on charges of breaching his probation by driving a Kia SUV on April 28 without a valid driver’s license and for going within 25 feet of a parking lot of a high school in Lake Worth, local media reported.

He is being held without bond in West Palm Beach's Main Detention Center, TV station WTVJ reported.

"Client did violate his probation on 4/28/2018 by Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid Driver's License, to wit: a brown Kia SUV," the arrest warrant reads.

The arrest is the second round of trouble for Cruz, who was arrested March 19 at the Parkland campus, which he had been warned to stay away from, according to the Sun-Sentinel newspaper. On March 29, he pleaded no contest to a trespassing charge and received probation and accompanying restrictions.

Cruz, 18, was placed on six months’ probation for trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of his brother’s alleged Feb. 14 attack, the newspaper reported. He was also ordered to stay at least a mile away from the school he once attended and any schools unless he was enrolled.

In the massacre, Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 students and staff and wounding many others. He faces the possibility of the death penalty if convicted.

The brothers shared the same biological mother but had different fathers, according to local TV station WTSP. They were adopted by Roger and Lynda Cruz and taken into their Parkland home. Roger Cruz died several years ago and Lynda Cruz died in November 2017, the station reported.

