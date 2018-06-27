Add one more digital voice assistant iPhone users can control with just their voice.

Amazon rolled out an update to its Alexa app, allowing users to make requests from its digital assistant using voice commands. The update is available on both iPhones and iPads.

The feature isn't as elegant as Apple's Siri, where users can just speak "Hey, Siri" to wake the assistant without ever touching their phone. To trigger voice commands on Alexa, users open the app and then tap the icon at the bottom to start asking for things like the weather or sports scores. A similar feature is already available on Google's Assistant app for iOS, and also requires users to tap a button to speak.

In contrast, you can use Alexa fully hands-free on an Amazon device like the Echo.

Amazon, Apple and Google are all jockeying to become consumers' go-to digital assistant.

Most of those battles take place on home speakers, an area where Amazon has dominated with the Echo. But there are signs competitors are catching up. In May, research firm eMarketer projected the Echo's share of users would decline, as rivals such as Google Home begin catching up.

According to eMarketer's forecast, Amazon boasts a share of nearly 67 percent of smart speaker users this year, but drops to 61 percent by 2020.

