Glenn Jacobs through the years
Glenn Jacobs exits his Smart ForTwo Prime during a campaign stop at Casual Pint in Farragut, Tennessee on Friday, July 21, 2017. Glenn Jacobs, best known as WWE wrestler Kane, is running for Knox County Mayor.
0323kane2.MP -- News-Sentinel photo by Michael Patrick. WWF wrestler Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, hands out autographs at the South Community Center Friday morning. Second of two photos with Morrow story about the upcoming WWF event in 2003.
Glenn Jacobs being interviewed at his watch party headquarters on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Glenn Jacobs speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at Casual Pint in Farragut on Friday, July 21. Jacobs, best known as WWE wrestler Kane, is running for Knox County mayor.
Knox County GOP mayoral nominee, Glenn Jacobs after provisional ballots were tallied Thursday.
Glenn Jacobs takes a call in the parking lot of the Clarion Inn & Suites, where he gathered with supporters watch the results for the Republican primary for Knox county mayor on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
WWF wrestler Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, shakes hands with kids after giving a fistful of tickets to Vice Mayor Jack Sharp (left). Jacobs was at the South Community Center where the city proclaimed April 16 WWF Day in Knoxville. The tickets are for kids from the center to attend the WWF event in 2003.
Glenn Jacobs works the room during his election watch party on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Glenn Jacobs poses for a photo in his Smart ForTwo Prime car during a campaign stop in Farragut on July 21. He's running for Knox County mayor.
Moderator Glenn Jacobs reads a question to Bill Lee during a town hall meeting at SoKno Market in South Knoxville Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Glenn Jacobs is congratulated by supporters on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Glenn Jacobs is congratulated by supporters on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Glenn Jacobs signs posters for Tammi and Steve Lowe during a campaign stop at Casual Pint in Farragut on July 21. The Lowes live in Clinton so can't vote for him for Knox County mayor, but said they "never miss a chance to see him."
Glenn Jacobs is congratulated by supporters on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs, left, and Knox County Sheriff candidate Tom Spangler, right, behind the scenesat the Food City Family Race Night at the Knoxville Expo Center in Knoxville, Tennessee on Thursday, April 12, 2018. The event featured Nascar drivers, and Knoxville native's, Trevor Bayne and Chad Finchum ahead of Sunday'sFood City 500 in Bristol.
Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs chats with guests at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Halls Food City.
Candidates Glenn Jacobs, Brad Anders and Bob Thomas with Julie Blaylock and Hallerin Hilton Hill.
Glenn Jacobs speaks with supporters during a campaign stop at Casual Pint in Farragut, Tennessee on Friday, July 21, 2017. Glenn Jacobs, best known as WWE wrestler Kane, is running for Knox County Mayor.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, right, is still wrestling and appearing at WWE events with less than a month before Election Day. Jacobs is the Knox County nominee for mayor.
Hallerin Hilton Hill (right) kept the forum on track while triggering laughter from Bob Thomas, Glenn Jacobs, Brad Anders and the audience.
Displaying a move that made him famous as WWE’s wrestling champion Kane, Glenn Jacobs is now focused on his campaign.
Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs reacts after saying he agrees with Knox County Sheriff elect Tom Spangler's support of enforcing of ICE's 287(g) program within the sheriff's department during a Knox County mayoral forum at Pellissippi State Community College on Magnolia Ave. in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs, left, chats with Joe Armstrong and Carl Tindell during the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Halls Food City location on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs with Karns resident Brad Mayes, who said he would like to see more accountability and transparency in the mayor’s office.
Gary Jones, Joe Armstrong and Glenn Jacobs gathered for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the remodeled Halls Food City location on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.
Republican Knox County mayoral candidates Brad Anders, Glenn Jacobs and Bob Thomas appear at a joint Karns Community Club / Karns Republican Club meeting Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Sandie Prichard and Corey Metcalf representing Glenn Jacobs Insurance won best insurance agent for the Knoxville News Sentinel's 2017 Best of Knoxville event at Relix Theatre, Thursday, November 9, 2017 in Knoxville.
Knox County Mayor candidate Glenn Jacobs attends the candidacy announcement ceremony of Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett for Congress at Vol Market #3 on Western Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday, August 5, 2017. Burchett will run for the 2nd Congressional District of Tennessee in 2018.
Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs speaks during a Knox County mayoral forum at Pellissippi State Community College on Magnolia Ave. in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Knoxville mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs talks to Bobby Waggoner while waiting on Bill Lee to arrive for a town hall meeting at SoKno Market in South Knoxville Thursday, June 28, 2018.
Five-year-old Cameron Jedlicka stopped by Balter Beerworks (with his grandfather, owner David Wedekind) last week to meet Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs and bring him a campaign contribution from his piggy bank. Unable to accept a cash contribution, Jacobs signed the bill "Kane" and returned it to Cameron as a keepsake.
Glenn Jacobs signs autographs for a supporter in the parking lot during a campaign stop at Casual Pint in Farragut, Tennessee on Friday, July 21, 2017. Glenn Jacobs, best known as WWE wrestler Kane, is running for Knox County Mayor.
Katy Zeigler,15, meets Glenn Jacobs during a campaign stop at Casual Pint in Farragut, Tennessee on Friday, July 21, 2017. Glenn Jacobs, best known as WWE wrestler Kane, is running for Knox County Mayor.
Glenn Jacobs during the 30th annual Town of Farragut Independence Day Parade Tuesday, Jul. 4, 2017.
Knox County mayoral candidate Glenn Jacobs speaks during a Knox County mayoral forum at Pellissippi State Community College on Magnolia Ave. in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Glenn Jacobs, candidate for Knox County mayor, chats with Dean Harned and Patty Padgett at Sushi Spot in the Halls/Powell area.
Sushi Spot chefs Aaron Goodfriend and David Catotti create sushi rolls for customers. David is putting the finishing touches on the Kane roll, in honor of Glenn Jacobs.
Colleen Howell's (center) kindergarten class gets a surprise visit from Glenn Jacobs, right, also known as WWE wrestler "Kane" visits the classroom, Thursday, May 1, 2014. The Maynard School students have been using wrestlers like "Kane" to model expanded form math.
Colleen Howell, center, explains a math lesson to surprise visitor Glenn Jacobs, left, also known as WWE wrestler "Kane" Thursday, May 1, 2014. The Maynard School kindergarten students have been using wrestlers like "Kane" to model expanded form math.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, right, is still wrestling and appearing at WWE events with less than a month before Election Day. Jacobs is the Knox County nominee for mayor.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, visits with 8 year-old Joshua John at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, visits with 8 year-old Ethan Parsley at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, speaks during an interview before he visits with children at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015.
Glenn Jacobs, left, also known as WWE wrestler "Kane" poses with student Dale Campbell during a surprise visit Thursday, May 1, 2014. The students have been using wrestlers like "Kane" to model expanded form math.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, visits with 8 year-old Ethan Parsley at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015.
Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE wrestler Kane, visits with 8 year-old Alexis Selvy at East Tennessee Children's Hospital Thursday, Jan. 8, 2015. (Photo by Wade Payne, Special to the News Sentinel)
Bill Lee, gubernatorial candidate, and his wife, Maria, arrive at SoKno Market for a town hall meeting in South Knoxville Thursday, June 28, 2018. At left is moderator of the meeting, Glenn Jacobs.
Knox County mayoral candidates Glenn Jacobs and Linda Haney take their seats during a Knox County mayoral forum at Pellissippi State Community College on Magnolia Ave. in Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday, July 20, 2018.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee’s third largest county.

Jacobs, a Republican who also runs an insurance and real estate company, was leading Democrat Linda Haney by a large margin with most of the votes counted in Knox County on Thursday. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Jacobs claimed victory at his watch party, saying his decision to seek the mayor’s job was met at first with “pretty resounding laughter” from some politicians.

Jacobs won a close primary in May. Results of the primary were delayed when the county’s election reporting website crashed after a concerted cyberattack that experts deemed “malicious.”

Haney ran small businesses with her husband before she retired. She was considered an underdog in the solidly-Republican county.

