Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski suffered some fallout for appearing to snidely dismiss a migrant girl with Down syndrome during an appearance on Fox News.

Leading Authorities Inc., a Washington, D.C., firm that specializes in landing political figures speaking gigs, dropped Lewandowski as a client Wednesday because of his remark, according to a report from CNN. Lewandowski's name no longer appears on the bureau's website, the cable news network reported.

On Tuesday, Lewandowski went on Fox News and took part in a discussion on the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

"Womp, womp," Lewandowski said as fellow panelist Zac Petkanas, a Democratic strategist, related a story he'd read about a 10-year-old migrant girl who had been separated from her mother by immigration officials.

"Did you say 'womp, womp' to a 10-year-old with Down syndrome being separated from her mother?" a shocked Petkanas asked. "How dare you."

'Womp, womp': Ex-Trump campaign manager Lewandowski mocks migrant girl with Down syndrome

More: Migrant children describe abuse, being forcibly medicated at youth shelters

"What I said is you can pick anything you want to, but the bottom line is very clear: when you cross the border illegally you have given up the rights of that country," Lewandowski said. "When you cross the border illegally, when you commit a crime, you are taken away from your family because that's how this country works."

The next day, Lewandowski said he did not feel he owed anyone an apology for his comment.

"An apology?" he asked on Fox News Wednesday. "I owe an apology to the children whose parents are putting them in a position that is forcing them to be separated?"

Lewandowski appeared on CNN Thursday night and told host Chris Cuomo, "Of course I never meant to insult anyone with Down syndrome." Lewandowski explained that his comment was directed at Petkanas, not the little girl.

"I understand what the perception is here and what the media wants to talk about," he said. "But what Zac was attempting to do was to use a child with Down Syndrome to politicize an issue."

A speaker can net five- or even six-figure checks on a job for LAI, according to its website.

The Bubble: Trump's executive order doesn't fix 'zero tolerance' immigration, liberals say

More: Melania Trump wears an 'I don't care' jacket to visit immigrant children in Texas

Immigrant families in the spotlight Manuela Candelaria Solano holds her young son at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico on June 20, 2018. 01 / 13 Manuela Candelaria Solano holds her young son at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Mexico on June 20, 2018. 01 / 13

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com