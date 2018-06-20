A woman who lied about being raped in a Michigan college parking lot was sentenced to 45 days in jail.

Mary Zolkowski, 21, pleaded guilty to falsely reporting a felony in March. Zolkowski said she told her mother she had been raped in February by a stranger in the parking lot of Delta College southwest of Bay City, Michigan. She said her mother called the campus, and then Zolkowski completed a report.

Delta College police were unable to verify her story, and Zolkowski later admitted it was false.

"I was assaulted previously, not at Delta's campus," Zolkowski said in March, MLive reports. "And because I was ashamed of circumstances of that, when my mother called, I vented through Delta, which was very wrong of me. I should have been truthful from the very beginning, and I used Delta."

Monday, Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph Sheeran sentenced Zolkowski to 45 days in jail, probation for two years, a mental health assessment and an additional 220 days in jail if she violates probation.

False reports of sexual assault are rare — 2 to 10 percent, according to studies cited by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

