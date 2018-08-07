A property manager was fired Thursday after she called the police on a black man for wearing socks in a Memphis community pool. Riverset Apartments announced they terminated Erica Walker after a Facebook post showing her calling the police went viral.

Camry Porter, who posted the video to Facebook, said many people were in violation of the pool dress code and she believes Walker singled out her family because they were the only black family there.

"As soon as we got there we were immediately attacked over a pair of socks," Porter said. "You can't pick and choose who you enforce rules on. That's what made me feel like it was racial profiling."

Porter, her boyfriend Kevin Yates, and her two godchildren were enjoying the pool around noon on the 4th of July when she noticed a woman “constantly watching us and whispering amongst her friends.”

Porter said Yates was sitting poolside, dangling his feet in the water with socks on when Walker approached him, telling him repeatedly to take his socks off. Walker identified herself as the property manager.

At this point, Porter said she intervened to ask what the problem was, and Walker responded that “no socks, tshirts, hats, or things of that nature are allowed in the pool.”

Porter then asked for identification, and Walker told her she and her guests needed to leave. She refused, and Walker called the police.

Although an officer showed up about 20 minutes later and informed Walker that no laws had been broken, Porter decided to leave anyway.

"I just decided to defuse the situation and leave," she said. "The situation could’ve escalated. It could’ve ended in death, worst case scenario."

Memphis police could not immediately be reached for comment.

When she got home, Porter took to social media to express her outrage.

"I was angry and I wanted to do something and I didn’t know what to do. So of course I picked up my phone and I just started typing," she said. "I really didn’t expect it to go as far as it did."

Her post, which has been shared nearly 10,000 times, has sparked outrage.

She said the company that owns her apartment complex, Trilogy Residential Management, reached out to say they were sympathetic about the situation. Porter only learned that Walker had been fired when media reports started rolling in.

The incident comes just after a North Carolina man lost his job after he called the police on a black woman attempting to enter a community pool with her ID.

Porter said she recently watched that video and could relate to the situation.

"We’ve seen nationally all over social media, all over the internet how black people are getting the police called on them simply for living," Porter said. "I understand how that woman felt."

Follow N'dea Yancey-Bragg on Twitter: @NdeaYanceyBragg

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com