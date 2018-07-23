Former U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold can be deposed in a newspaper's lawsuit that argues the Calhoun Port Authority violated Open Meetings law when it hired him, a judge ruled.

The Victoria Advocate, a South Texas newspaper, filed a lawsuit against the Port Lavaca port in May. In it, the publication argues the Calhoun Port Authority violated the state's open meeting's law in hiring the former congressman. Farenthold has accepted a position as a government relations liaison for the port.

On Monday, 267th District Judge Robert E. "Bobby" Bell determined Farenthold and other port officials could not be blocked from giving statements.

In Farenthold's case, however, the deposition and discovery would be limited to "the issue of whether the hiring of Blake Farenthold for the job of 'legislative liaison' is a matter of 'special interest' to the public,' " the order states.

The order also bars questions about a longstanding sexual harassment lawsuit and settlement involving Farenthold.

Other depositions and document requests will also be limited to "relevant evidence on whether the hiring of Blake Farenthold for the position of legislative liaision at whatever salary is a matter of "special interest" to the public ... "

The Port of Port Lavaca-Point Comfort hired Farenthold in May and awarded him an annual salary of $160,000, a shade below the $174,000 he earned in congress.

The Victoria Advocate's lawsuit cites vague language used by the port authority in a May 9 meeting notice about the hiring. It included a line about the board meeting “for the purposes of deliberating the appointment, employment, compensation, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline or dismissal of a public officer or employee.”

"The preceding notice was legally insufficient to apprise the general public of the (Port Authority's) intention to deliberate the hiring of Mr. Farenthold," an original petition filed on behalf of the Advocate states.

The Calhoun Port Authority has denied violating open meetings law, court records show.

Farenthold resigned from Congress earlier this year after it was discovered he'd paid a sexual harassment settlement with taxpayer dollars. He initially said he'd repay the $84,000 but since said his lawyers advised him not to.

Included in court filings are email and texts between Farenthold and port officials that reference an employment contract. There's also an unsigned draft contract attached, which was sent to the former representative in April, records show.

The Caller-Times sought a copy of the contract through an open records request in May, but was told there are "no documents responsive" to the request. The contract outlines things like employee duties.

Gov. Greg Abbott called a June 30 special election to fill the vacated seat, which Republican Michael Cloud won. He has since been sworn in and will hold the seat for the coming months.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 10.

The 27th district spans of all or parts of Aransas, Bastrop, Caldwell, Calhoun, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Wharton counties.

