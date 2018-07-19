Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will deliver remarks Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum, an annual meeting of national security officials and experts hosted by the Aspen Institute. Rosenstein is scheduled to speak at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Rosenstein has been the key official at the Department of Justice after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigations into 2016 election meddling by Russia and possible coordination with the Trump campaign.

According to the Aspen Security Forum's schedule of events, Rosenstein will deliver a speech that "describes the work of the Attorney General’s Cyber-Digital Task Force and makes an exclusive policy announcement." According to the agenda, following the announcement, "A panel of prominent former government officials and industry leaders react to that announcement."

Last week, Rosenstein announced the indictments of 12 Russian intelligence agents as part of the ongoing probe into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

