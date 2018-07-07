According to a music industry source, Apple Music now surpasses Spotify in the number of paid U.S. subscribers. Both have more than 20 million subscribers but Apple's total is just a "hair" more.

John Phillips / Getty Images

Less than a week since his latest album "Scorpion" was released, Drake is giving his fans even more music to love.

The rapper dropped freestyle "Behind Barz" on Link Up TV Saturday, which focuses on his career.

During the freestyle he comments on his dedication to his music as opposed to being focused on "jeans or crap or going to Milan or going to the Met."

"I got way too big off "Views"/Back to the basics, I won't lose," he raps. "They wanna link when they got no tunes/They too worried about sellin' out shoes."

Watch Drizzy's freestyle in the video below (Warning: some language NSFW).

More: Drake's Spotify takeover shows how broken the music industry is

More: Drake pays tribute to Smoke Dawg, shot to death in Toronto

Drake and Rihanna through the years NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Singer Rihanna (L) and rapper Drake pose onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 659513285 ORIG FILE ID: 597579536 01 / 12 NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Singer Rihanna (L) and rapper Drake pose onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 659513285 ORIG FILE ID: 597579536 01 / 12

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com