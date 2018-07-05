Carrie Underwood clearly learned at least one thing during her victorious 2005 run on American Idol: how to stretch out a reveal.

The 35-year-old country star, who received 40 to 50 stitches for a facial wound suffered in a fall at her home last November, has spent the last month teasing fans with one ever-so-slightly revealing photo of her face after another.

On April 11, she also shared Cry Pretty, her first single in two years. On Sunday, she revealed the video.

Enioy Cry Pretty in its entirety below, pausing to admire the top-notch work of her plastic surgeon and her Alice-Cooper-gets-glitterbombed eye makeup.

