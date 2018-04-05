Warren Buffett's big bet on Apple just got a whole lot bigger.

The billionaire investor's Berkshire Hathaway bought a whopping 75 million more shares of the iPhone maker in the first quarter.

News of Buffett adding to his already sizable stake in Apple was reported by CNBC. The announcement, divulged in an interview last night, came ahead of Saturday's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, dubbed the "Woodstock of Capitalism," and the release of Berkshire's first-quarter earnings report.

At the end of 2017, Berkshire Hathaway owned 166.7 million shares of Apple, valued at $28.2 billion, which made it the second-biggest holding behind Wells Fargo, according to Buffett's 2017 letter to shareholders released in February.

When Buffett unveils his latest list of top-10 stock holdings Saturday, Apple will likely rise to the No. 1 position in Berkshire's stock portfolio, which was valued at $170.5 billion at the end of last year, according to Buffett's annual letter to stockholders.

Berkshire's Apple stake is now roughly 241.7 million shares and has an estimated market value of nearly $43 billion, based on Thursday's closing price of $176.89. Apple shares are up 4.5% this year and were 1.1% higher at $178.78 in pre-market trading early Friday.

Buffett, who earlier in his career famously steered cleared of tech stocks because he said he didn't understand them, cited the tech giant's earnings prowess as a major reason why he took an even bigger bite of Apple.

"It is an unbelievable company," Buffett told CNBC. "If you look at Apple, I think it earns almost twice as much as the second most profitable company in the United States."

Apple this week reported first-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street expectations. It booked sales of $61.1 billion and grew earnings by 30%. It sold 52.1 million iPhones and also returned a lot of cash to shareholders, announcing a $100 billion stock buyback plan and raising its dividend.

The stake in Apple, which Berkshire began building in early 2016 with a $1 billion investment, a decision that at the time was driven by one of the money managers Buffett hired to manage the stock side of Berkshire's investments.

Back in February, Buffett expounded on why he personally is bullish on Apple, which is the world's most valuable company measured by stock market value.

"Apple has an extraordinary consumer franchise," he said in an interview on CNBC. "I see how strong that ecosystem is, to an extraordinary degree. … You are very, very, very locked in, at least psychologically and mentally, to the product you are using. [IPhone] is a very sticky product."

Berkshire had $116 billion in cash at the end of last year, so has plenty of spare money to make big investments.

Buffett's initial foray into tech stock investing didn't fare well. A big position in IBM never panned out. The billionaire has since unloaded nearly all of his position in Big Blue, which he has admitted was an investing mistake on his part.

Berkshire Hathaway shares haven't fared very well this year. The stock's "A" shares are down 3.5% in 2018, a bigger drop than the 1.6% decline for the broad Standard & Poor's 500 stock index. In pre-market trading, shares were virtually unchanged at $287,200.

