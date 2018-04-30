Protesters rally April 30, 2018, against President Trump's border wall during Vice President Mike Pence's visit to a new portion of the border fence in Calexico, Calif.

Rebecca Plevin, The (Palm Springs, Calif.) Desert Sun

CALEXICO, Calif. — Vice President Mike Pence arrived Monday along the U.S.-Mexico border to inspect a 30-foot-tall steel bollard fence.

The project is not President Trump’s wall, but a local infrastructure project that U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested 10 years ago. A similar fence already stands along another stretch of the border east of the main Calexico crossing.

“This is the beginning of keeping our promise to the American people that we’re going to build a wall,” said Pence, acknowledging that a shorter, less sturdy fence already had been in place at this location.

He received a briefing on the progress of the construction from U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees before heading to the fence itself, west of the main border crossing where a new port of entry also is under construction.

► April 30: No room for asylum seekers at border crossing, U.S. says

► April 29: Rallies, weddings before migrants enter the United States to seek asylum

► April 28: Parents seeking asylum in U.S. fear forced separation from children

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen made a trip to see the same portion of new fence April 18.

Pence, who has been in Southern California for a series of Republican fundraisers, told the Border Patrol agents that he and Trump had been watching the recent advance of a caravan of migrants seeking U.S. asylum with great interest.

Important visit to our southern border today. WALLS WORK. And the border wall is not only necessary to support the men & women on the frontlines of our homeland security but also a physical manifestation of the determination of the American people to protect our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/nrbC8c238G — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 30, 2018

"A nation without borders is not a nation, as President Trump has said many times," Pence said. "This is a president, this is an administration that is absolutely committed to border integrity and to the sovereignty of the United States."

As people waited for Pence's motorcade to pass, two protesters held up a sign, "No Wall of Hate." Laiken Jordahl with the Center for Biological Diversity called Pence's visit "purely political."

Pence did not visit the San Ysidro area of San Diego, 90 miles west of Calexico where about 200 Central American migrants were stopped Sunday at the border there from applying for asylum in the United States. Those migrants have vowed to stay outside an immigration-processing center until they are allowed to apply for refuge.

► April 11: California to give Trump some National Guard patrols at Mexican border

► March 13: Trump quickly rolls out video touting visit to border wall prototypes

During his Calexico visit, the vice president said the existence of the caravan proves that the United States needs to reform its immigration laws in addition to its border barriers.

“This caravan and caravans that have come before are the result of individuals who are attempting to exploit the suffering of the people of Central America,” he said.

To build the replacement border fence in Calexico, the Trump administration waived 28 federal laws, ranging from the Clean Air Act to the National Environmental Policy Act, to expedite the project. It similarly waived 37 laws and regulations to build prototypes of Trump's planned border wall and replace existing infrastructure along a 15-mile stretch of the border near San Diego.

Jordahl called the structure at Calexico a direct attack on the people and wildlife living in the border region.

The previous solid metal fence in that area ran up to the edges of the New River, where polluted water from Mexicali flows into California and where people regularly attempted to sneak across the border, sometimes going in the river or alongside it.

Border Patrol agents wanted the see-through fence so they could be warned of people throwing rocks at them from the Mexican side. That Calexico location has the most assaults on its officers, an agency spokesman said in September.

Angel and Annette Martinez of Calexico also stood along the motorcade route to welcome Pence.

► Feb. 9: Texas wildlife refuge could become fierce battleground over border wall

► Jan. 8: How Trump's wall pledge is complicating a DACA bill for 'Dreamers'

"They need to see what it really is," Angel Martinez said. "It's not the wall that everyone thinks it is."

His wife nodded in agreement: "It's just a fence that's being modified."

Several people with the group Comite Civico stood along the sidewalk, waiting for Pence’s motorcade to pass. The group, which focuses on public health and environmental justice in California's Coachella and Imperial valleys, held signs spelling out the local community’s top priorities.

► Nov. 1: Officials ask citizens which laws they should 'deviate from' for border wall

► Oct. 27: Border wall prototype designs ready for rigorous testing

Two held a sign reading, “air pollution, asthma rates, Salton Sea;” two more held one that said, “A border fence won’t save us.”

“We want to make him aware of our situation,” said Miguel Hernandez, a spokesman for the group. “There are some other topics that have higher importance to us than the border itself.”

Imperial County has some of the worst air pollution in the country. It can be linked, in part, windblown clouds of toxic dust rising from the Salton Sea’s receding shores, a Desert Sun investigation found.

► Oct. 22: Weird questions about building the border wall that you were afraid to ask

► Sept. 13: Trump administration fast-tracks replacement of border wall section

The county already has the highest rates of asthma-related emergency room visits for kids in the state.

As the motorcade passed, two people chanted, “No border wall!”

Nearby, a woman called out, “Thank you, Mr. Vice President!”

After wrapping up his border visit, Pence returned to Los Angeles for a "Protect the House" fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

Follow Rebecca Plevin on Twitter: @RebeccaPlevin

DHS secretary visits border fence construction site Construction work is carried out where a section of the US-Mexico border wall is being upgraded on April 18, 2018 in Calexico, Calif. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen made a visit to the construction site today. 01 / 06 Construction work is carried out where a section of the US-Mexico border wall is being upgraded on April 18, 2018 in Calexico, Calif. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen M. Nielsen made a visit to the construction site today. 01 / 06

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com