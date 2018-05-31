USA TODAY NETWORK’s customer experience (CX) team recently earned well-deserved recognition for its focus on serving and championing its customers throughout the organization. This month, USA TODAY NETWORK took home the Customer Experience Innovation Award at the Clarabridge Customer Experience Champion Awards and also won bronze for “Best Use of Customer Analytics and Data” at the Loyalty360 Customer Loyalty Awards.

The 2018 Clarabridge CXC Awards were presented by Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world’s top brands, to companies that have demonstrated superior innovation, leadership, and measurable results with their customer experience programs. Past winners include Verizon, Capital One, Best Buy, and USAA, amongst others.

USA TODAY NETWORK received the innovation award, which recognizes an organization whose CX program demonstrates out-of-the-box thinking and/or innovative concepts to the business or industry, for ongoing work to improve the NETWORK’s subscriber retention by reducing common friction points and boosting engagement and loyalty through enhanced subscriber communications and onboarding.

The 2018 Loyalty360 Customer Loyalty Awards were presented by Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, and recognized companies proven to be trailblazers in the customer loyalty space. This year’s awards included 150 submissions from over 100 unique brands. Entries were judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts, and the four finalists selected per category were given the opportunity to present at the Loyalty Expo, where attendees voted for their favorites. USA TODAY NETWORK won bronze in the customer analytics and data category around its Voice of the Customer work and use of customer insights and data in driving actionable product, service, and marketing improvements.

“USA TODAY NETWORK strives to be customer-led in all aspects of our business, and these awards are a meaningful testament to our collective work in service of our customers,” said Amy Shioji, Vice President of Customer Experience & Insights for USA TODAY NETWORK.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com