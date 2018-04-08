Amid smiles and diplomatic niceties, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his North Korean counterpart exchanged barbs and accusations Saturday in Singapore.

Washington warned no sanctions would be lifted until North Korea fully denuclearizes and Pyongyang countered it would not be bullied.

At a security conference in the same city-state where President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met two months ago for a historic summit, Pompeo's delegation also delivered a letter from Trump to Kim.

Although Trump has declared North Korea "is no longer a nuclear threat," Pompeo and North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho made it clear in remarks to the the annual ASEAN Regional Forum that the two sides remain far apart on the issue.

Pompeo's comments came one day after a report by experts monitoring U.N. sanctions against North Korea said Pyongyang is continuing with both its nuclear and missile programs. It also said the North was violating sanctions by transferring coal at sea and flouting an arms embargo and financial sanctions.

I had the chance to speak with my #DPRK counterpart FM Ri Yong Ho @asean today. We had a quick, polite exchange. Our US delegation also had the opportunity to deliver @Potus reply to Chairman Kim’s letter. pic.twitter.com/1DiR6UDj4Q — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) August 4, 2018

In remarks to reporters in Singapore, Pompeo said the U.S. has new, credible reports Russia is violating the sanctions by allowing joint ventures with North Korean companies and issuing new permits for North Korean guest workers. He said Washington would take “very seriously” any violations, and called for them to be roundly condemned and reversed.

The secretary, in his speech, warned that no sanctions would be lifted until North Korea fully and finally denuclearizes.

Although Pompeo had already left for Indonesia by the time Ri spoke, the North Korean diplomat pulled no punches.

“Confidence is not a sentiment to be cultivated overnight,” he said. “In order to build full confidence between the DPRK and the U.S., it is essential for both sides to take simultaneous actions and phased steps to do what is possible one after another.” North Korea’s official name is the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

“Only when the U.S. ensures that we feel comfortable with and come close to it, will we be able to open our minds to the U.S. and show it in action,” he said.

The U.S. has previously rejected calls for a phased approach, insisting on maintaining the sanctions until the North delivers on its commitments.

“What is alarming, however, is the insistent moves manifested within the U.S. to go back to the old, far from its leader’s intention,” Ri said.