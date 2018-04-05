R. Kelly performs in concert at Barclays Center on September 25, 2015 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Mike Pont, Getty Images

Two new accusers are adding their names to the list of women claiming R. Kelly sexually abused them or their loved ones.

Lizzette Martinez and a woman identified as Michelle spoke to Buzzfeed News about two alleged relationships R. Kelly had with 17-year-old women, with their accounts consisting of underage sex, coercion and physical abuse, describing how the singer takes young women away from their families and cuts off their contact with the outside world.

Both women's stories come after a week where the Women of Color coalition of the Time's Up organization announced support for the Mute R. Kelly movement, urging his record label and corporate sponsors to cut ties with him over the accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

In a statement Friday to the Associated Press, Kelly says the accusations "perpetuated by the media" are an "attempt to distort my character and to destroy my legacy that I have worked so hard to build."

'Mute R. Kelly': Time’s Up calls for boycott; Kelly denounces 'public lynching'

Martinez told Buzzfeed News that she had a relationship with Kelly beginning in 1995 when she was a 17-year-old high school senior in Miami, which violated Florida's age of consent of 18. She says she lost her virginity to Kelly, who was 28 at the time, and says he knew she was underage. Kelly was violent during their relationship, she says, hitting her on five occasions, and when she became pregnant with his child he pressured her to have an abortion, before she eventually miscarried. After she says she caught mononucleosis from Kelly and suffered serious complications that resulted in her hospitalization, she ended their relationship in 1999.

“My purpose of telling this story is this has gone on for years. This is not new, this ‘cult’ thing,” she said. "I see Robert as a child still. He’s a grown man, obviously. He’s 51. But I don’t think he ever grew up. I don’t know if that makes sense to you. I see him as childlike, but he’s a predator.”

The second woman, Michelle, is a Chicago mother of three who chose to withhold her last name to protect the privacy of her 27-year-old daughter. She accused Kelly of beginning in a coercive sexual relationship with her daughter in Chicago when she was 17, which is the age of consent in Illinois. After Michelle learned of her daughter's relationship with Kelly, she gave her blessing for the singer to hire her daughter as his personal assistant in 2009. She moved with Kelly to Atlanta in 2014, where she changed her number and cut off contact with her mother, Michelle claims.

“I don’t have no number for her,” Michelle said. “Anytime I need to talk to her, I have to go through [Kelly], and then he’ll say, ‘Oh, she’s at the mall. She’s busy.’ And one time I asked him — he FaceTimed me, and I said, ‘Why you ain’t letting my daughter come home?’ And he was like, ‘She don’t want to come home.’ (Expletive), you’re a liar!"

In addition to the allegations of sexual abuse that have followed Kelly for decades, new accusers have come forward in the past year, alleging that the singer committed acts of sexual coercion and physical abuse. A 2017 Buzzfeed News story reported that Kelly rented homes in Atlanta and Chicago for groups of women who allegedly perform sexual favors for him, and where Kelly dictates their every move, including what they can wear and when they can eat and sleep.

Earlier this week, after Time's Up announced the movement's Mute R. Kelly support, the singer released a statement denouncing an "attempted public lynching of a black man" and claiming he is "the target of a greedy, conscious and malicious conspiracy," per Variety and Rolling Stone.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com