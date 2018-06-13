Two people accused of killing and dismembering a woman one of them met on a Tinder date appeared in a Nebraska court Tuesday on first-degree murder charges.

Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23, appeared in Saline County Court to face the charges related to the killing of Sydney Loofe, 24. Authorities say Boswell met Loofe via the dating app Tinder. After a Nov. 14 date, they agreed to go out the next night.

Loofe's mother reported her daughter missing on Nov. 16. On Dec. 4, her remains were found in a field about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln. Her dismembered corpse had been stuffed into several garbage bags.

In late November, Trail and Boswell were arrested on unrelated fraud charges in Branson, Mo., and have remained in jail since then. The pair lived together in Wilber, Neb.

In newly unsealed documents, prosecutors allege that Trail and Boswell were captured by surveillance footage at a Home Depot on Nov. 15, buying the tools that they would use to cut up Loofe's body. And the purchase was made hours before Loofe's death, while she was still at work and unaware of the grisly fate that awaited her.

According to the documents, Trail told investigators that he strangled Loofe with an extension cord. Authorities believe Boswell helped Trail dispose of the body.

Authorites have not offered a motive in the case, but the Nebraska Attorney General’s office said it may seek the death penalty.

Trail is representing himself in the case.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com