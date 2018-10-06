Trump, Kim to meet at Singapore summit

President Trump's summit meeting with Kim Jong Un will be the first ever between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader. It's scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Monday in Singapore (9 a.m. Tuesday local time). While Trump aides said his weekend blow-up with Group of 7 economic allies over trade policy shows that he will fight for what he wants, others said his inability to deal with global friends bodes ill for his chances with nuclear-armed adversary Kim.

A handout photo taken by Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore on June 10, 2018 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arriving at Singapore International airport in Singapore.

TERENCE TAN, AFP/Getty Images

Net neutrality rules that sparked intense debate to end

The Federal Communications Commission's rules preventing Internet service providers from blocking or slowing legal traffic, or charging for faster delivery of some content, are history Monday. That's two months later than expected but way too soon for supporters of the President Obama-era measures, who are suing and pushing for Congressional measures to bring back so-called net neutrality rules. They are to be replaced by a set of lighter-touch regulations passed five months ago.

Demonstrators rally outside the Federal Communication Commission building to protest against the end of net nutrality rules Dec. 14, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Southern Baptist Convention gathers amid misconduct allegations

This year's annual meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention could prove to be a pivotal moment in Southern Baptist life given the recent ousting of a prominent leader, Paige Patterson, from a Texas seminary over his treatment of women. While Patterson will not be in attendance, his ousting will affect the annual meeting. At least two pre-meeting panels Monday will tackle the treatment of women and abuse in church, ahead of a mid-day rally planned for Tuesday.

Paige Patterson, seen here delivering his Southern Baptist Convention president's address on June 13, 2000, at the South Baptist Convention 2000 in Orlando, Fla. On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Patterson was removed as head of a Texas seminary after growing criticism of comments he made about women and domestic abuse.

Scott Audette, AP

IHOP is becoming IHOb. Whatever that means

The International House of Pancakes, the breakfast chain that symbolizes Americana, is changing its name to "IHob." A series of mysterious tweets by IHOP/IHOb have dropped clues about what the new name means, but expect a fuller explanation later Monday.

Another World Trade tower to open after long delay

An 80-story office building set to open Monday at the World Trade Center will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers once stood. Monday’s ribbon-cutting for the 1,079-foot tower marks a major step in the rebuilding of the area, stalled for years by disputes among government agencies, trade center developer Larry Silverstein, insurers and 9/11 victims’ family members who wanted the entire site to be preserved as a memorial. The new $2.7 billion building at 3 World Trade Center is the fifth-tallest building in New York City.

Workers guide a boom pouring concrete on the top floor of 3 World Trade Center in New York on FILE - In this June 22, 2016.

Mark Lennihan, AP

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 things podcast below and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com