President Donald Trump took fresh aim at Jerome Powell Tuesday, slamming the Federal Reserve chairman he hand picked for the job in an interview with The Washington Post.

The president, who has frequently expressed his displeasure with the central bank chief's repeated interest rate hikes this year, said he's "not even a little bit happy" with his appointment of Powell earlier this year.

Trump told the newspaper that he thinks the Fed — which has hiked its key short-term rate three times this year to a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent — is "way off base" and is "making a mistake."

Trump argued that higher borrowing costs are slowing the U.S. economy. He also blamed the spike in rates for the recent stock market sell-off and General Motors' decision this week to close plants and cut more than 14,000 jobs.

"I'm doing deals, and I'm not being accommodated by the Fed," Trump told The Post. "They're making a mistake because I have a gut and my gut tells me more sometimes than anybody else's brain can ever tell me."

Powell and other Fed officials have said they need to gradually movie rates higher now to head off an eventual run-up in inflation as low unemployment pushes up wages and prices.

The Fed chairman indirectly responded to Trump in the prepared text of a speech he was set to deliver at 12 p.m. at the Economic Club of New York, While Powell laid out a rosy economic outlook highlighted by the 3.7% unemployment rate, a 49-year low, he said, "We know that things often turn out to be quite different from even the most careful forecasts.”

“Our gradual pace of raising interest rates has been an exercise in balancing risks,” Powell added. “We know that moving too fast would risk shortening the expansion. We also know that moving too slowly – keeping interest rates too low for too long – could risk other distortions in the form of higher inflation or destabilizing financial imbalances.”

Powell also suggested the Fed must lift rates now to prevent a spike in inflation down the road. “We also know that the economic effects of our gradual rate increases are uncertain, and may take a year or more to be fully realized.”

Although Powell has become a regular target of Trump, it is not common for presidents to openly criticize the head of the Federal Reserve. Wall Street analysts and money managers have expressed concern that the president's comments about Powell, the Fed and monetary policy could threaten the central bank's independence.

Still, Wall Street pros don't expect Powell or fellow Fed members to bow to pressure from Trump.

"Despite presidential jawboning, the markets fully expect the Fed to retain its independence and not be swayed by politics," says Joe Quinlan, chief market strategist at U.S. Trust.

The Fed is widely expected to raise short-term rates another quarter of a percentage point at its December meeting, which would lift rates to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent.

An important part of the Fed's job is to communicate effectively with financial markets, and Trump's criticism of the nation's top central banker makes that job more difficult, says Axel Merk, chief investment officer at Merk Investments.

"If you now have our tweeter-in-chief torpedo the Fed, the Fed's words carry less weight," Merk told USA TODAY. "Trump's talk is not helpful."

While most Wall Street pros acknowledge that rising rates have caused stock prices to decline and valuations to contract, it's difficult to pin the blame just on the Fed, says Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate.com.

The market, he says, is facing other obstacles like the economic fallout from the U.S.-China trade dispute, the impact of tariffs on corporate sales and profits, and concerns about slowing global growth.

"There are many cross currents swirling around, influencing markets at the moment," says Hamrick. "Not all of these are entirely quantifiable, meaning that we lack the financial equivalence of a forensic investigation which can be conducted to determine causality beyond a shadow of a doubt."

