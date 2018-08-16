TripAdvisor's best burgers in every state
TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews. The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 4 out of 5 bubbles, 100 reviews and 10 locations or less as of June 2018. Alabama, Birmingham - Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g30375-d6772768-Reviews-Jack_Browns_Burger_Beer_Joint-Birmingham_Alabama.html)
Alaska, Kenai - Burger Bus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31029-d3173325-Reviews-Burger_Bus-Kenai_Alaska.html)
Arizona, Cornville - G's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31202-d8397776-Reviews-G_s_Burgers-Cornville_Arizona.html)
Arkansas, Hope - Tailgaters Burger Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g31675-d3547456-Reviews-Tailgaters_Burger_Co-Hope_Arkansas.html)
California, San Francisco - Pearl's Deluxe Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60713-d1013186-Reviews-Pearl_s_Deluxe_Burgers-San_Francisco_California.html)
Colorado, Steamboat Springs - Back Door Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33657-d6705948-Reviews-Back_Door_Grill-Steamboat_Springs_Colorado.html)
Connecticut, Newington - GoldBurgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33855-d1999865-Reviews-GoldBurgers-Newington_Connecticut.html)
Delaware, Rehoboth - Summer House (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34048-d396022-Reviews-Summer_House-Rehoboth_Beach_Delaware.html)
Florida, Naples - Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34467-d467131-Reviews-Brooks_Gourmet_Burgers_Dogs-Naples_Florida.html)
Georgia, Clarkesville - Midtown Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g34840-d2462623-Reviews-Midtown_Grill-Clarkesville_Georgia.html)
Hawaii, Maui - Stewz Maui Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60632-d3853335-Reviews-Stewz_Maui_Burgers-Kihei_Maui_Hawaii.html)
Idaho, Victor - The Brakeman American Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35627-d1844248-Reviews-The_Brakeman_American_Grill-Victor_Idaho.html)
Illinois, Champaign - Farren's Pub & Eatery (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g35790-d544869-Reviews-Farren_s_Pub_Eatery-Champaign_Champaign_Urbana_Illinois.html)
Indiana, Valparaiso - Burger Haus (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g37594-d3677131-Reviews-Burger_Haus-Valparaiso_Indiana.html)
Iowa, Iowa City - Shorts Burger & Shine (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g38020-d2186427-Reviews-Shorts_Burger_Shine-Iowa_City_Iowa.html)
Kansas, Shawnee - Big Bam's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39061-d3771499-Reviews-Big_Bam_s_Burgers-Shawnee_Kansas.html)
Kentucky, Newport - Mad Mike's Burgers and Fries (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g39707-d3812643-Reviews-Mad_Mike_s_Burgers_and_Fries-Newport_Kentucky.html)
Louisiana, Baton Rouge - Burgersmith (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40024-d2420307-Reviews-Burgersmith-Baton_Rouge_Louisiana.html)
Maine, York - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g40989-d413150-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-York_Maine.html)
Maryland, Baltimore - Kooper's Tavern (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60811-d1494357-Reviews-Kooper_s_Tavern-Baltimore_Maryland.html)
Massachusetts, Plymouth - KKatie's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g41773-d2229922-Reviews-KKatie_s_Burger_Bar-Plymouth_Massachusetts.html)
Michigan, Traverse City - Slabtown Cafe and Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g42758-d1986674-Reviews-Slabtown_Cafe_and_Burgers-Traverse_City_Grand_Traverse_County_Michigan.html)
Minnesota, Miesville - King's Bar and Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g4274741-d2261530-Reviews-King_s_Bar_and_Grill-Miesville_Minnesota.html)
Mississippi, Hattiesburg - Ed's Burger Joint (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g43810-d9758257-Reviews-Ed_s_Burger_Joint-Hattiesburg_Mississippi.html)
Missouri, Saint Louis - Stacked STL (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g44881-d5810569-Reviews-Stacked_STL-Saint_Louis_Missouri.html)
Montana, Billings - The Burger Dive (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45086-d2416385-Reviews-The_Burger_Dive-Billings_Montana.html)
Nebraska, Lincoln - Honest Abe's Burgers & Freedom (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45667-d3598665-Reviews-Honest_Abe_s_Burgers_Freedom-Lincoln_Nebraska.html)
Nevada, Las Vegas - Holsteins Shakes and Buns (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g45963-d1994486-Reviews-Holsteins_Shakes_and_Buns-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html)
New Hampshire, Rochester - Wild Willy's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g46213-d860417-Reviews-Wild_Willy_s_Burgers-Rochester_New_Hampshire.html)
New Jersey, Atlantic City - Gallagher's Burger Bar (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g29750-d3504525-Reviews-Gallagher_s_Burger_Bar-Atlantic_City_New_Jersey.html)
New Mexico, Ruidoso - Hall of Flame Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g47185-d2556216-Reviews-Hall_of_Flame_Burgers-Ruidoso_New_Mexico.html)
New York, New York City - Black Iron Burger (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60763-d8153582-Reviews-Black_Iron_Burger-New_York_City_New_York.html)
North Carolina, Chapel Hill - Al's Burger Shack (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49021-d4963426-Reviews-Al_s_burger_shack-Chapel_Hill_North_Carolina.html)
North Dakota, Fargo - Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g49785-d3225308-Reviews-Sickies_Garage_Burgers_Brews-Fargo_North_Dakota.html)
Ohio, Columbus - Flip Side (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g50226-d3243706-Reviews-Flip_Side-Columbus_Ohio.html)
Oklahoma, Oklahoma City - Nic's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51560-d400354-Reviews-Nic_s_Grill-Oklahoma_City_Oklahoma.html)
Oregon, North Bend - Yeong's Place (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g51993-d3344441-Reviews-Yeong_s_Place-North_Bend_Oregon.html)
Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh - Burgatory (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g53449-d8732474-Reviews-Burgatory-Pittsburgh_Pennsylvania.html)
Rhode Island, Newport - Mission (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60978-d5890162-Reviews-Mission-Newport_Rhode_Island.html)
South Carolina, Myrtle Beach - River City Cafe (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g54359-d572485-Reviews-River_City_Cafe-Myrtle_Beach_South_Carolina.html)
South Dakota, Custer - Black Hills Burger and Bun Co. (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60865-d3396222-Reviews-Black_Hills_Burger_and_Bun_Co-Custer_South_Dakota.html)
Tennessee, Nashville - Burger Republic (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55229-d3567454-Reviews-Burger_Republic-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html)
Texas, Granbury - Grumps Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g55921-d2077039-Reviews-Grumps_Burgers-Granbury_Texas.html)
Utah, Morgan - Taggarts (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57073-d538274-Reviews-Taggarts-Morgan_Utah.html)
Vermont, Shelburne - Archie's Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g57394-d2227406-Reviews-Archie_s_Grill-Shelburne_Vermont.html)
Virginia, Purcellville - Market Burger Fries & Shakes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58095-d4093606-Reviews-Market_Burger_Fries_Shakes-Purcellville_Loudoun_County_Virginia.html)
Washington, Packwood - Cliff Droppers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g58668-d2232555-Reviews-Cliff_Droppers-Packwood_Washington.html)
West Virginia, Morgantown - Tailpipes (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g59335-d3295976-Reviews-Tailpipes-Morgantown_West_Virginia.html)
Wisconsin, Weston - Brews Brothers Pub (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g783985-d4106969-Reviews-Brews_Brothers_Pub-Weston_Wisconsin.html)
Wyoming, Jackson - MacPhail's Burgers (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g60491-d2302684-Reviews-MacPhail_s_Burgers-Jackson_Jackson_Hole_Wyoming.html)
TripAdvisor

Why grill out when you've got access to the best in the state? Using the tens of thousands of ratings and reviews added daily by your fellow travelers, TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews.

The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 100 reviews and a rating of 4 out of 5 bubbles. To keep large national chains out of the rankings, each winning restaurant has 10 locations or fewer as of June 2018.

From Birmingham, Alabama's Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint ("Get the Elvis, it is a game changer" says a recent review), to MacPhail's Burgers in Jackson, Wyoming ("For those who have never tried a bison burger, this is your prime opportunity"), you'll find a nation full of great grilled meat with unique regional toppings. 

More: America’s unique burger styles, and where to try them

If you really like burgers but not the meat, you may want to try this chain that specializes in plant-based burgers.  

TripAdvisor has also named its top-rated attractions in every state, and best theme parks in the USA:

TripAdvisor's top-rated attraction in each state
Alabama: Battleship USS Alabama. Top bookable experience: Gulf Coast Ducks Triple Splash Duck Boat Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $25 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g30709-d11482726-Gulf_Coast_Ducks_Triple_Splash_Duck_Boat_Tour-Mobile_Alabama.html?from_tpa=true
Alaska: Mendenhall Glacier. Top bookable experience: Juneau Shore Excursion: Mendenhall Glacier, Whale-Watching Cruise and City Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $135 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g31020-d11459223-Juneau_Shore_Excursion_Mendenhall_Glacier_Whale_Watching_Cruise_and_City_Tour-Juneau_Alaska.html?from_tpa=true
Arizona: Devil's Bridge Trail.
Arkansas: Crater of Diamonds State Park.
California: Universal Studios Hollywood. Top bookable experience: Universal Studios Hollywood General Admission Ticket, TripAdvisor pricing from $105 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g32655-d11472090-Universal_Studios_Hollywood_General_Admission_Ticket-Los_Angeles_California.html?from_tpa=true
Colorado: Garden of the Gods. Top bookable experience: Colorado Springs Foothills and Garden of the Gods Jeep Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $88 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g33364-d11463914-Colorado_Springs_Foothills_and_Garden_of_the_Gods_Jeep_Tour-Colorado_Springs_El_Paso_County_Colorado.html?from_tpa=true
Connecticut: Mystic Seaport. Top bookable experience: Admission to Mystic Seaport, TripAdvisor pricing from $29 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g33845-d11990245-Admission_to_Mystic_Seaport-Mystic_Connecticut.html?from_tpa=true
Delaware: Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk.
Florida: Universal Studios Florida. Top bookable experience: Universal Orlando Tickets, TripAdvisor pricing from $176 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g34515-d11979668-Universal_Orlando_Tickets-Orlando_Florida.html?from_tpa=true
Georgia: Savannah Historic District. Top bookable experience: Savannah Historic and Secret East Side Food Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $57 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60814-d11480960-Savannah_Historic_and_Secret_East_Side_Food_Tour-Savannah_Georgia.html?from_tpa=true
Hawaii: USS Arizona Memorial. Top bookable experience: USS Missouri, Arizona Memorial, and Pearl Harbor Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $100 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g29222-d11447161-USS_Missouri_Arizona_Memorial_and_Pearl_Harbor_Tour-Oahu_Hawaii.html?from_tpa=true
Idaho: Shoshone Falls.
Illinois: Shedd Aquarium. Top bookable experience: Big Bus Chicago Hop-On Hop-Off Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $26 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g35805-d11464149-Big_Bus_Chicago_Hop_On_Hop_Off_Tour-Chicago_Illinois.html?from_tpa=true
Indiana: Holiday World & Splashin' Safari.
Iowa: Antique Archeology.
Kansas: Boot Hill Museum.
Kentucky: Louisville Mega Cavern.
Louisiana: The National WWII Museum. Top bookable experience: The National WWII Museum Ticket New Orleans, TripAdvisor pricing from $27 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60864-d11479090-The_National_WWII_Museum_Ticket_New_Orleans-New_Orleans_Louisiana.html?from_tpa=true
Maine: Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.
Maryland: Inner Harbor. Top bookable experience: Spirit of Baltimore Dinner Cruise with Buffet, TripAdvisor pricing from $89 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60811-d11477245-Spirit_of_Baltimore_Dinner_Cruise_with_Buffet-Baltimore_Maryland.html?from_tpa=true
Massachusetts: Freedom Trail. Top bookable experience: Downtown Freedom Trail Walking Tour in Boston, TripAdvisor pricing from $20 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60745-d11482997-Downtown_Freedom_Trail_Walking_Tour_in_Boston-Boston_Massachusetts.html/BackUrl?from_tpa=true
Michigan: Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
Minnesota: Minnehaha Park.
Mississippi: Vicksburg National Military Park.
Missouri: Silver Dollar City.
Montana: Going-to-the-Sun Road.
Nebraska: Henry Doorly Zoo.
Nevada: High Roller. Top bookable experience: The High Roller at The LINQ, TripAdvisor pricing from $20 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g45963-d12152754-The_High_Roller_at_The_LINQ-Las_Vegas_Nevada.html?t=1
New Hampshire: Kancamagus Highway. Top bookable experience: Full Day White Mountain Tour with Cannon Mountain Aerial Tram, TripAdvisor pricing from $129 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail?product=9169P5&d=104262&aidSuffix=tvrm&partner=Viator
New Jersey: Six Flags Great Adventure.
New Mexico: Sandia Peak Tramway.
New York: The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum. Top bookable experience: 9/11 Memorial Museum Admission, TripAdvisor pricing from $26 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail?product=7195SEPT11&d=1687489&aidSuffix=tvrm&partner=Viator
North Carolina: Biltmore Estate.
North Dakota: Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
Ohio: Cedar Point Amusement Park.
Oklahoma: Turner Falls Park.
Oregon: International Rose Test Garden. Top bookable experience: Portland Sightseeing Tour Including Columbia Gorge Waterfalls, TripAdvisor pricing from $105 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g52024-d11452722-Portland_Sightseeing_Tour_Including_Columbia_Gorge_Waterfalls-Portland_Oregon.html?from_tpa=true
Pennsylvania: Hersheypark.
Rhode Island: The Breakers. Top bookable experience: Newport Ocean Drive Sightseeing Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $28 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/Attraction_Review-g60978-d104611-Reviews-The_Breakers-Newport_Rhode_Island.html
South Carolina: Middleton Place.
South Dakota: Mount Rushmore National Memorial. Top bookable experience: Mount Rushmore and More Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $84 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g54774-d11466042-Mount_Rushmore_and_More_Tour-Rapid_City_South_Dakota.html?from_tpa=true
Tennessee: The Grand Ole Opry. Top bookable experience: Grand Ole Opry House Backstage Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $25 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g55229-d11988046-Grand_Ole_Opry_House_Backstage_Tour-Nashville_Davidson_County_Tennessee.html?from_tpa=true
Texas: River Walk. Top bookable experience: San Antonio River Walk Cruise and Hop-On Hop-Off Tour, TripAdvisor pricing from $44 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g60956-d11471742-San_Antonio_River_Walk_Cruise_and_Hop_On_Hop_Off_Tour-San_Antonio_Texas.html?from_tpa=true
Utah: The Narrows.
Vermont: Church Street Marketplace.
Virginia: Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Top bookable experience: Busch Gardens Williamsburg Admission, TripAdvisor pricing from $64 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g28970-d11987907-Busch_Gardens_Williamsburg-Washington_DC_District_of_Columbia.html?from_tpa=true
Washington: Chihuly Garden and Glass. Top bookable experience: Seattle CityPASS, TripAdvisor pricing from $79 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail?product=2640SEA_TR&d=3184389&aidSuffix=tvrm&partner=Viator
Washington, D.C.: Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum. Top bookable experience: Guided Tour of Washington DC, TripAdvisor pricing from $60 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g28970-d11454634-Guided_Tour_of_Washington_DC-Washington_DC_District_of_Columbia.html?from_tpa=true
West Virginia: Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum.
Wisconsin: House on the Rock.
Wyoming: Grand Teton National Park. Top bookable experience: Grand Teton Small-Group Wildlife Safari by Jeep, TripAdvisor pricing from $99 per person. For more information: https://www.tripadvisor.com/AttractionProductDetail-g1798760-d11473010-Grand_Teton_Small_Group_Wildlife_Safari_by_Jeep-Jackson_Hole_Wyoming.html?from_tpa=true
TripAdvisor names top amusement parks in Traveler's Choice awards
10. Disney California Adventure Park – Anaheim, California: Travelers can experience the thrill of an old wooden rollercoaster but with moderns technology on “California Screamin” or enjoy a live character performance at Disney’s newest theme park.
One TripAdvisor traveler noted, “Disney California Adventure is a truly magical place. The highlight was the Paint the Night Parade, wow what a fantastic experience! The costumes, lights, music and dancing were just magical. To top it all off we watched the fireworks from the neighboring park!” Travelers can purchase a Disneyland 1-Day Admission with Round-trip Transport from Los Angeles on TripAdvisor from $197. (One-day admission: Adult – $117, Child (3-9) – $110)
9. Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Orlando, Florida: This park offers a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood-style action where travelers can bump into Storm Troopers, watch live shows, ride thrilling attractions like the Aerosmith Rock N Rollercoaster, and experience Toy Story Mania, Beauty and the Beast, and more.
04 / 20
8. Disneyland Park – Anaheim, California: Built in 1955, “The Happiest Place on Earth” remains a family favorite with enchanting characters from pirates to fairytale princesses, in the sea to the stars.
06 / 20
One TripAdvisor reviewer advised, “Disneyland is a great place for young and old, whether you like to ride the attractions, get photos with Disney Characters or Star Wars, or you watch the parades, shows and fireworks.” Travelers can purchase a Disneyland 1-Day Admission with Round-trip Transport from Los Angeles on TripAdvisor from $197.
7. SeaWorld Orlando – Orlando, Florida: SeaWorld features Orlando’s longest, tallest and fastest roller coaster (Mako), among many exciting rides and adventures featuring a host of marine life such as dolphins, penguins, turtles and more.
08 / 20
A TripAdvisor reviewer noted “What a great day out here! So much to do and see here. Que times are brilliant hardly ever had to wait. The food here was really lovely and the air con room was lovely really nice touch. Can’t wait to come back - the rides are awesome.” Travelers can purchase a ticket on TripAdvisor from $88.
6. The Island in Pigeon Forge – Pigeon Forge, Tennessee: This 23-acre entertainment destination offers affordable family fun day and night as the home to Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville restaurant, the Margaritaville Island Hotel and Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen.
10 / 20
“A hidden gem. There is something for everyone here to enjoy, no matter what your age or interest. The Island is easy to walk around and there is a wonderful Ferris wheel to ride,” said a TripAdvisor reviewer.
5. Disney's Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida The largest of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort – and the biggest animal-themed park in the world – Disney's Animal Kingdom reflects Walt Disney’s dedication to nature and conservation from safaris to roller coasters to Broadway-quality performances.
12 / 20
4. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida: Home of Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, this park is full of entertainment and nightlife alike along the CityWalk, where travelers can explore rides like The Simpsons and Jimmy Fallon Race through New York.
14 / 20
“This is one of the best parks ever with so much excitement and stuff to do for everyone! If you love thrill rides or shows you’ll never be disappointed and great food too,” commented a TripAdvisor reviewer. Travelers can purchase Universal Orlando Tickets in advance on TripAdvisor from $180 for admission to three Universal parks for seven consecutive days.
3. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California: Travelers can tour the legendary Universal Studios backlot and jump on heart-pounding rides inside some of the world’s biggest movies such as King Kong and Fast and the Furious.
16 / 20
A TripAdvisor reviewer noted, “I wasn’t expecting Universal to be so good, the detail in everything was breath taking, the live shows like waterworks are fantastic and appeal to all ages, the rides like Harry Potter are superb!” Visitors who buy Skip the Line: Express Ticket at Universal Studios Hollywood from $179 on TripAdvisor will receive priority access and will not have to wait more than 15 minutes for any ride, show or attraction.
2. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida: Magic Kingdom captures the enchantment of fairy tales with exciting entertainment, classic attractions such as Space Mountain and beloved Disney Characters to meet and greet visitors.
18 / 20
1. Universal's Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida: Travelers’ favorite amusement park for 2018 features exciting rides and attractions on spectacularly themed islands from Jurassic Park to Harry Potter.
According to a TripAdvisor reviewer, “I remember visiting Islands of Adventure when it first came out. It was amazing, loud, and fun fun fun! It isn’t any different visiting as a parent. There are plenty of rides, lots of good food, and many other things to enjoy.” Travelers can buy Universal Orlando Tickets on TripAdvisor from $180 for admission to three Universal parks for seven consecutive days.
