TripAdvisor's best burgers in every state

Colorado, Steamboat Springs - Back Door Grill (https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g33657-d6705948-Reviews-Back_Door_Grill-Steamboat_Springs_Colorado.html)

Why grill out when you've got access to the best in the state? Using the tens of thousands of ratings and reviews added daily by your fellow travelers, TripAdvisor has named the top-rated burger restaurants in every state, based on their site reviews.

The list accounts for ratio and quality of the burger reviews compared to overall ratings, as well as quality and quantity of reviews received in the past year (ending May 2018). Featured restaurants have a minimum of 100 reviews and a rating of 4 out of 5 bubbles. To keep large national chains out of the rankings, each winning restaurant has 10 locations or fewer as of June 2018.

From Birmingham, Alabama's Jack Browns Burger & Beer Joint ("Get the Elvis, it is a game changer" says a recent review), to MacPhail's Burgers in Jackson, Wyoming ("For those who have never tried a bison burger, this is your prime opportunity"), you'll find a nation full of great grilled meat with unique regional toppings.

