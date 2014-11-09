Most college students are concerned about studying for exams, finding a flexible part-time job and lining up some fun extracurricular activities. But there's always a few students stuck off in a corner of the library, trying to pick the next great stock.

If you happen to be one of those students interested in learning more about investing, these five tips are for you.

Experts advise students to read good investing books and online articles to help them gain expertise.

1. Read as much as you can

Reading good investing books and online articles will help you gain the knowledge and expertise you'll need to become a savvy and successful investor.

Try to focus on books that will give you tips on how to better analyze stocks, bonds and mutual funds and teach you how to develop a winning investment strategy. You can then put the tips you've learned to practice in real life.

Books are inexpensive – if not free from the local library - and can provide information that is priceless. Online sites such as Yahoo Finance also are a great resource, where you can learn how to research top-rated stocks, understand their performance over time, and study charts.

"The important thing for beginning investors to remember is that none of us are born experts," says Elle Kaplan, chief executive of LexION Capital Management in New York "It may be like learning a foreign language at first, but the basics are not complicated. It's simply not something we are usually taught in school."

2. Pay off high-interest debts first

If you're determined to begin investing, but still have several outstanding loans and credit cards with high interest rates, you'll need to decide if you should be risking your money in the market. It's probably more prudent to pay off your debt first.

Keep in mind that paying off your debt in full provides a guaranteed return on your money, which isn't the case for any investment.

For example, paying off a $1,000 credit card balance with a 15% interest rate is equivalent to netting 15% returns – or $150 – since you would avoid paying future interest on that card. In this case, it's probably worth it to pay off the credit card in full, because getting a guaranteed return of 15% is a pretty good deal.

However, if you have debt at super-low interest rates – say 1% to 3% – you might want to consider investing instead of retiring the debt, says Dr. Yuval Bar-Or, who teaches investments at the Johns Hopkins University's Carey Business School.

"A high-interest rate private loan is one thing. But a subsidized government loan, with a low interest rate, is a different story," he says. "If you throw every spare dollar at that debt, then you miss out on prime years when your money could be earning more by investing in the financial markets."

3. Choose a brokerage and buy your first investments

If you've decided that you're ready to move forward, you'll probably want to open a brokerage account. You'll have two main options – online discount brokers, where you can execute online trades automatically through a computerized trading system, or traditional brokerages, which offer one-on-one advice and services.

Most new investors will likely choose discount brokerages. Traditional brokerages tend to require large amounts of money up front and charge higher fees, while discount brokerages require smaller initial deposits to get started, only charging you on each buy and sell order you make.

Also consider if the brokerage offers free educational tools and research reports, which can help you learn how to invest better; the quality of each investment platform and its ease of use; and if the brokerage offers a mobile app, which allows you to place trades from your smartphone.

Keep in mind that you can also buy stock directly from a company – this is known as a direct stock purchase plan. The advantage is some companies won't charge you a commission and may only require a small initial investment to get started.

Finally, you should not borrow money to invest – buying stocks on "margin" means you take out a loan directly from a brokerage to purchase stocks, with the purpose of buying more stock for less money down. Borrowing on margin increases your level of market risk, which can lead to substantial losses on market downturns. So new investors should avoid it.

4. Diversify your investments

Putting your life savings into a few stocks all at once is a recipe for disaster – just look at the financial crisis of 2008, when the Dow Jones industrial average lost 54% of its value in just 17 months.

Instead, new investors can focus on making smaller, fixed investments on a regular basis, such as every month or quarter. With this strategy you can get started with a small amount of money, keep extra funds in your bank account for emergencies, and reduce your overall risk by spreading out your purchases instead of trying to time the market.

You'll also want to make sure your portfolio is diversified. This means you should spread out your investment choices, instead of going all-in on one or two positions. Diversifying can expose you to a broad range of assets and market sectors, which can reduce risk and potentially boost portfolio returns.

"Concentrating your investments in a few stocks, trying to find the 'winner' - that's not strategic investing. That's gambling," Kaplan says.

5. Start as soon as you can

Younger investors have a tremendous advantage working in their favor - time. Just investing a modest amount of money today can lead to big returns down the road, says Howard Dvorkin, a certified public account and founder of Consolidated Credit Counseling Services.

Compound interest means the interest you earn each year on your investments is added to your principal – so the balance grows at an increasing rate.

"With the powers of compound interest, time really is money," Dvorkin says. "Most young adults don't realize how much more money they will end up with if they start investing now."

For example, let's say you start with $1,000 to invest, add $100 per month to your investments for 40 years, and earn 8% interest on average annually. In 40 years, you'll have more than $332,000 saved. However, invest for 30 years instead, and you'll have nearly half that amount - $146,000. Check out the numbers for yourself by using a compound interest calculator.

By spending some time in your college library learning how to invest instead of searching for the next frat party, chances are you'll be in much better shape financially than your classmates down the road.

