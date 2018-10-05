USA TODAY Network food reporters share dining destinations and inspiration in major cities across the country everyday. This week, we compile the top tweets with Mother's Day brunch ideas in Arizona, Asheville, N.C., Cincinnati and the Northeast.

Treat mom to biscuits, burgers, mimosas or bloody Marys at the celebratory restaurants featured below, make her breakfast in bed with easy recipes, or get a discount on restaurant gift cards. Plus, USA TODAY Money has more savings for the special occasion, and the IndyStar shares inspiring chocolates and local deals.

It's almost Mother's Day. Do you have your brunch reservations yet? Here are some ideas for moms who'd rather a burger and bourbon than doilies and roses (I think I know someone like that...) https://t.co/bYJB8WDG1t #avleat pic.twitter.com/KppK23pOcj — Mackensy Lunsford (@mackensy) May 10, 2018

Looking for a Mother's Day treat for mom? Check out these North Jersey options... https://t.co/otDqmLiorh pic.twitter.com/l1LdxRLhpa — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) April 23, 2018

Easy breakfasts to make for Mom on #MothersDay

Actually, these breakfasts are quick and delish any day.https://t.co/gvgPcM1xZW pic.twitter.com/zvf0EUEp0N — Esther Davidowitz (@EstherDavido) May 8, 2018

For Mother's Day, these restaurant gift cards offer big discounts https://t.co/n6Um3lEXwH pic.twitter.com/UYGH2a8ld0 — USA TODAY Money (@USATODAYmoney) May 9, 2018

The most inspiring woman I ever met was my mom. https://t.co/0lz1V2M5fX — Liz Biro (@lizbiro) May 9, 2018

Use these deals to celebrate #mothersday at her favorite restaurant and make up for all those times you got on her last nerve: https://t.co/tXyKnwtSlQ pic.twitter.com/ly2MJI8ZRe — Chris Sims (@ChrisFSims) May 10, 2018

