Fire up the Claritin. You need no other evidence it's allergy season than a massive plume of pollen falling from a tree in New Jersey.

Jennifer Henderson posted a video of an excavator tapping a pollen-choked tree on Sunday, sending the yellowish powder drifting to the ground in a magnificent cloud.

"When my husband said the pollen's bad," she wrote, "I probably should've taken his word for it. Crazy!"

Henderson notes on Facebook the video is from Millville, in southern New Jersey. Her husband, Eric Henderson, shot the video, reports ABC News.

Pollen allergies, otherwise known as hay fever, are triggered in the spring, summer and fall when trees and plants give off "pollen grains to fertilize other plants of the same species," said the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. The grains travel by wind, the organization said, and the pollen from trees, weeds and grasses can cause allergic reactions.

If you're allergic to pollen, you already know its effects. Air with pollen can cause congestion, watery nose and eyes and sneezing, notes the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

