A drug sting on Feb. 7 and 8 yielded 23 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, over nine pounds of heroin and fentanyl and seven arrests.

Provided/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

Do you know what postal inspectors do?

If you don't, then they're doing a good job.

The United States Postal Inspection Service has a commitment to privacy, but a look at local drug investigations found that postal inspectors are spending a lot of time with canine companions, and not to play fetch.

Postal inspectors operate under the security arm of the United States Postal Service. According to the United States Postal Inspection Service, postal inspectors are federal law enforcement agents who conduct investigations of postal-related crime, such as mail fraud and theft, violent crimes against postal employees, revenue fraud, dangerous mail, illegal drugs in the mail and child exploitation conducted via the mail.

More: Trump forms task force to study Postal Service operations, finances

So, generally speaking, they serve as postal detectives.

According to the United States Postal Inspection Service annual report, inspectors seized more than 40,000 pounds of illegal drugs along with $22,487,980 from packages, resulting in 1,954 arrests in 2017.

The Cincinnati field office of postal inspectors has been involved with 666 search warrants in the past three years, according to the service.

All of this with the help of canine inspectors Cairo, Joey and Akim.

What do postal inspectors actually do?

According to their website, postal inspectors carry firearms, make arrests, provide testimony, serve subpoenas, execute search warrants, prepare comprehensive reports, pursue and restrain suspects and protect themselves and others from imminent danger.

On top of that, they're expected to play a role in combating the heroin epidemic and stopping the drug trade alongside the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Postal inspectors have a broader authority than DEA agents, said special agent Cheryl Davis. Davis said that postal inspectors have the authority to enforce all crimes against the government via the mail, but DEA agents only step in to help when drugs are involved.

The Postal Inspection Service reported that last year it gathered 40,489 pounds of illegal narcotics in light of the epidemic.

This year, local inspectors found just under 25 pounds of drugs in a single suitcase. More on that later.

Following the mail trail

On Dec. 18, postal inspector Karen O'Neill was tipped off by special agent Jason Greer from Homeland Security Investigations about a package from "zhouxiang" in China.

Greer alerted her of the postal tracking number because previous packages from that sender contained fentanyl, according to the documents.

The St. Bernard Post Office received the package, addressed to a location in Avondale. The documents say the package contained 53.5 grams of a white powder substance. Once field tested, the powder appeared to be a synthetic cathinone "bath salt."

But this wasn't the only package.

On Jan. 9 O'Neill filed a search warrant for another package she found in December 2017 imported from China, according to the documents.

A day later, O'Neill discovered a second mysterious package from "zhouxiang," again to the same addressed to the same recipient. She discovered there were at least four previous packages sent from the same return address to that address.

According to Greer, one of those previous packages had been picked up in early December by Homeland Security Investigation and was identified as containing 43 grams of fentanyl.

More: Postal Service: We're fighting opioid crisis

All of the packages were described in the documents as wrapped in identical yellow bubble envelopes.

The Jan. 9 warrant was approved, and once completed and tested, the documents confirm the contents of the package did include 11.6 grams of white powder fentanyl.

Made in China... or is it?

In a 2018 bipartisan report from senators Rob Portman and Tom Carper, studies found that fentanyl sellers in China find it relatively easy to send drugs through the U.S. Postal Service because "the risk of seizure is small and delivery is basically guaranteed."

The Postal Service failed to set up an advanced electronic data system that would better target illegal opioids in the mail, according to the report.

On Jan. 18, postal inspector Joseph Rossiter filed a search warrant for another package from "zhouxiang," with that same China address. This time, the package was being shipped to an address in Hamilton.

The package was found to contain 4.9 ounces of an unidentified white powdery substance.

More: Stamping out crime: Postal Service spends millions on TV show about its crime-fighting inspectors

Six days later another search warrant was filed, leading investigators back to the Avondale address.

A package addressed to a P.O. box in Cincinnati came under investigation when the postal inspector claimed that the Avondale resident also receives mail to that box, and that both the addressed recipients were listed as residents at the Avondale address.

The search warrant was granted and the documents state that the package was found to contain 146 grams of a white powder substance, tested to contain a Schedule 1 substance. The Drug Enforcement Administration says that Schedule 1 drugs are the most likely to be abused and have no accepted medical use. Substances in this category include heroin, marijuana, methaqualone and ecstasy.

Documents state that the shipper, "zhouxiang," is connected to individuals in Chicago, Illinois, not China. Possible gang activity is suspected.

Sniff it out

Where do the canines come in?

According to the documents, canines are not trained or permitted to inspect packages suspected to contain fentanyl, since contact with the drug might be hazardous to a pooch's health. This is why canine units were not requested in the Avondale case, according to the search warrant request documents.

When it comes to suitcases full of pot, however, inspectors let the dogs have at it.

On March 23 a search warrant was filed in regards to a suspicious suitcase, unwrapped, addressed to a Wilder, Kentucky address from San Francisco, California.

More: ‘Mail fishing’ is so bad in New Jersey, it’s now the focus of a federal investigation

The soft side suitcase, according to the documents, appeared to be unused and had postal service priority mail tape wrapped around it, with a small lock securing the zippers.

Canine Cairo indicated that something out of the ordinary was inside the suitcase.

Once the search warrant was granted, the documents say the suitcase was found to contain nearly 25 pounds of marijuana.

But sometimes the canines will indicate that drugs are present when there aren't drugs at all.

An application for a search warrant conducted on June 21 said that canine "Akim" indicated "positively to the presence or odor of a controlled substance upon the USPS parcel."

The crime lab at the Hamilton County coroner's office processes a fentanyl mix from a recent drug bust. Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, Hamilton County coroner, said they are seeing a downward spiral in the number of heroin overdose deaths, but a huge increase in the number of deaths related to fentanyl and fentanyl mixtures. In 2017, the lab processed over 30,000 items related to drug seizures.

Liz Dufour/The Enquirer

However, the search warrant execution documents only state the seizure of $6,300 in U.S. currency, with no mention of drugs being found in the package.

On July 12, search warrant applications showed that canine Akim indicated positively to three packages with both the same sender and recipient. None of the packages contained drugs; instead, inspectors found a voice-activated portable speaker, two laptops and an iPhone 8, according to the documents.

Through federal mail, shouldn't we know where they're coming from?

The United States Postal System claimed that of the 666 search warrants granted in the past three years, all 666 have resulted in illegal items being seized.

This 100 percent efficiency rate is troubling for a few reasons.

The first being that a look into these records does show that on occasion, a search warrant will be filed and the result will include a federal document that states "no items seized."

There are also times, as mentioned above, where non-drugs were seized from packages, such as electronics and money.

More: UN: Production of cocaine, opiates like heroin at 'absolute record highs'

In addition, if all of these packages have illegal items seized, then what is being done to stop this staggering amount of drugs being shipped to Cincinnati?

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service stated that they made almost 2,000 arrests nationwide in 2017. The report from senators Portman and Carper found that 18 arrests have been made for drug-related offenses connected to Chinese sellers.

The Hamilton County crime lab found cases of fentanyl have grown astronomically in the Cincinnati area, receiving submissions of 1,748 cases of heroin and fentanyl mixes in 2017 alone. That's almost as many arrests as the U.S. Postal Inspection Service assisted with nationwide.

So where are the drugs coming from? The U.S. Postal Inspection Service would not say. Or perhaps they don't know themselves.

"The Postal Service receives AED (advanced electronic data that can target illegal products in packages) on only 36 percent of all international packages," the Portman-Carper report stated. "The AED that the Postal Service does receive from foreign postal operators is of low quality, sometimes indecipherable, and potentially useless."

Not a lot of answers

Fentanyl is on the rise in Cincinnati.

But the DEA claims that fentanyl is often produced overseas, not in Cincinnati. This means that once the source is found and cut off, the epidemic might be controlled.

The DEA said that fentanyl is mostly manufactured overseas and transported to Americans through southwest borders or through the mail. They mentioned that Mexico and China are the major sources for fentanyl and similar compounds.

More: Near a Nebraska town, cops seize enough opioids to kill over 26 million

A singular dose of a few grains of table salt worth of fentanyl is considered enough to kill most people, according to the DEA. Authorities said other compounds, such as carfentanyl, are up to 100 times stronger.

In addition to what the Portman-Carper report called a "useless postal inspection system," the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Department of Homeland Security claimed to have seized zero pounds of fentanyl at nationwide checkpoints in the month of June.

The Enquirer was also not permitted to interview any of the 16 postal inspectors operating through the Cincinnati field office.

The Cincinnati office of the U.S. Postal Inspector Service would not fulfill requests for their budget details, or if they work in conjunction with border protection agents at CVG.

In response to multiple requests for information, inspector Kathryn S. Woliung responded with the following text in email:

"The top priority of the US Postal Inspection Service is protecting the US Mail and our consumers. Due to your questions involving a sensitive subject and due to active investigations, I am unable to discuss specifics or investigative techniques. The end goal of the US Postal Inspection Service is for successful prosecution."

If secrecy is their best method for successful drug busts, why so few arrests?

A few flakes of #fentanyl can kill a person. Right now synthetic drugs like #fentanyl are being shipped across our border via our own Postal Service. It’s outrageous, and my #STOPAct will help put an end to this. The Senate must pass this bill. https://t.co/8QsP3b2EyQ — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) August 12, 2018

"We now know the depth to which drug traffickers exploit our mail system to ship fentanyl and other synthetic drugs into the United States," Portman said in a news release regarding his bipartisan report. "The federal government can, and must, act to shore up our defenses against this deadly drug and help save lives."

How the local inspector's office is going about accomplishing Portman's goal remains unclear.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com