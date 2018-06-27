These are some of the best Prime Day deals we've ever seen.

Editor's note: We will be updating this post regularly until Prime Day winds down. Be sure to check back often for the latest deals and offers that are actually worth your time.

Prime Day 2018 is here, and it's got some of the best Prime Day deals in the sale's 4-year history.. With thousands of retailers adding new deals throughout the 36-hour sales event, the Reviewed staff is working tirelessly to scour the online shelves and bring you only the best deals.

We've tested many of these items ourselves and are confident they are high-quality products at better-than-usual sale prices (check out all the award-winning kitchen products on sale for Prime Day). Those we haven't tested, we put through a stringent vetting process to ensure that not only are the deals actually a good value, but that the items are what they claim to be.

The online shopping event runs from Monday, July 16 at 12 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST) through Tuesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST (Wednesday 2:59 a.m. EST). To access the savings, you need to be a Prime member. Get a free trial that lasts 30 days, shop Prime Day, enjoy free 2-day shipping, and try the other membership perks. Then, you can keep it if you like it (it costs $119/year or $12.99/month) or cancel without paying a dime.

We are updating this post every few minutes, so pin this tab to your browser or leave it open on your phone and check back often to see what's new. Something missing that you swore was there before? That means the deal is no longer available. These sales move fast, so you should too.

Top Prime Day Deals

It's no surprise that Amazon's deals on its own devices are some of the best, but these are all the lowest prices we've ever seen on these devices, so it's the perfect time to take the plunge (or grow your collection).

Laptops

Acer Chromebook 11 Celeron N3060—$139.99​ (Save $60) : A gorgeous, lightweight Chromebook that's good for basic tasks at it's lowest price.

: A gorgeous, lightweight Chromebook that's good for basic tasks at it's lowest price. ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA​—$399 (Save $50) : One of our favorite Chromebooks because of it's high power and gorgeous shell. It's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen.

: One of our favorite Chromebooks because of it's high power and gorgeous shell. It's currently at the lowest price we've ever seen. ASUS Chromebook Flip C213SA—$249.99 (Save $92) : A solid Chromebook at it's lowest price by $50.

: A solid Chromebook at it's lowest price by $50. Google Pixelbook (Intel Core i5, 256GB)—$949 (Save $101) : The best price for the best Chromebook we've ever tested with a slightly lower Intel Core.

Other retailers are running their own sales right now too

Amazon isn’t the only retailer with a massive sale right now either. A number of popular stores and brands like Best Buy, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Wayfair, Nordstrom, eBay, and more are all holding their own sales right now too, as Prime Day has spurred on the growth of “Black Friday in July.”

See the complete list of summer sales outside of Amazon here.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

