Lynn Johnson was in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, when she got the call that a donor had been found for Katie Stubblefield, who survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face at age 18.

Stubblefield, then 21 years old, received a full-face transplant in May 2017, making her the youngest recipient in United States history. She had previously undergone 22 surgeries for over two years to rebuild parts of her nose, mouth and forehead. Now Johnson would be there to see her receive an entirely new face.

Johnson wasn't supposed to document this medical marvel however. Maggie Steber had taken pictures of Stubblefeld and her family for over two years. But, when donor Adrea Schneider died of a drug overdose, Steber was on assignment in Dubai. So, Johnson was called in with her Leica camera to capture the 31-hour surgery.

USA TODAY caught up with Johnson about Stubblefield's surgery and the stunning images published on National Geographic's September cover: The Story of a Face.

A surgical resident carefully cradles Katie’s head to keep it still as she’s situated in the intensive care unit after the 31-hour procedure concluded. To protect her eyes, her eyelids were sutured shut. With the transplant complete, Katie would still require additional operations and many months of rehabilitation.

Lynn Johnson, National Geographic

What was it like being there for 31 hours?

On one hand it felt like three hours. On another hand it felt like three days. I was in the surgery photographing for most of that time with the exception of a couple of hours where I caught a nap.

It was completely fascinating because even though a lot of the time it was surgeons leaning over one young woman or another, doing their very delicate work, there always seemed to be something interesting going on. The configuration of people changed in the room all the time. The people with different kinds of expertise came in and out. Folks were there for the donor.

Once in a while I would go out and visit with the family to let them know that things were going well. It wasn’t really my place to report on events, but they just had such concern, of course, for the process. I thought that was something that was just compassionate to do.

I’ve photographed in a lot of medical situations and O.R.s, and I will say I have never seen so many people in a surgical suite, particularly on the donor’s side. At one point, there were probably 30 or more people in that room. I just kept going back and forth between the adjoining operating rooms to keep an eye on the main surgeons.

It was very interesting to see what everyone’s role was, not just surgically, but ethically, morally and spiritually. Everyone seemed to be bringing whoever they are to that table.

Left: Stubblefield family photo - Katie Stubblefield, 17, 8 months before attempting suicide. Right: Photo by Martin Schoeller. Katie, 22, one year and one month after her surgery. At 21, Katie became the youngest person in the United States to have a face transplant. She is the 40th person in the world known to have received a new face.

Martin Schoeller, National Geographic

What's one example of morals being brought into the operating room?

There were a couple of times when the two lead surgeons were trying to decide whether to use the partial tissue for the transplant or the full face. It was a long discussion that took place over what felt like a few hours. I know a couple of times they came out to talk to the parents, to Robb and Alesia.

They actually put the face on Katie’s body to show the parents what she would look like, and the big discussion was what would Katie want? Of course it’s very difficult to know because along with the better cosmetic solution came a greater risk of infection, a greater risk of rejection, so it was a real toss-up. In the end, the parents decided Katie would want the more complete and beautiful face, so that’s what they did.

1 year, 1 day before Katie’s transplant. Taking advantage of a sunny spring day, Katie and her parents, Robb and Alesia Stubblefield, indulge in a nap in a park near the Cleveland Clinic. With Katie in a wheelchair, the three explored the park, wandering amid blossoming trees and singing birds. The outing came after Katie had spent a month in the hospital. To reposition her eyes, she had surgery to implant what’s known as a distraction device. In the three years before her transplant, Katie was hospitalized more than a dozen times.

Maggie Steber, National Geographic

What were some of the biggest challenges on this assignment?

I think the biggest challenges of the day are always on the side of the people whose lives you are documenting. They’re the ones who have the biggest challenge. This has been a multi-year journey for this family, and of course they were praying that their child comes through the surgery alive and as intact as possible. I was very aware of that.

As a photographer, the challenge was just to be there, to be attentive and be aware and never blink and listen to the conversations so you can anticipate what might happen at any given moment. Also, I tried to learn about the technology used and understand those moral quandaries that were very much a part of this surgery.

Were there specific moments that stand out for you?

The moment they removed the face tissue from the donor and put it on the tray to photograph was very memorable, and I think everyone just stopped. It was very clearly, in its own way, a sacred moment. We are not used to thinking of our identities as transferrable. The face belonging to one young woman, and then moving into the next room to become the identity of another. There isn’t much in our lives that prepares us. We don’t have a map that prepares us for that event.

20 days after Katie’s transplant On one of her daily walks in the hallways, Katie sings as she exercises with physical therapist Becky Vano (at left) and physical therapy student Nicole Bliss. Before the transplant, Katie had to learn to walk again to overcome spasticity in her limbs caused by the concussive injury to her brain. After the transplant, she had to start over with strengthening her legs.

Maggie Steber, National Geographic

How did you prepare?

I don’t know if you can really prepare for it. I’ve prepared by photographing for 40 years. I’ve been doing this for a while. I think all the experiences I’ve been fortunate to gather in my skills and psyche and emotional strength served me in this situation. You have to be able to concentrate and put a lot of things aside while you focus on what’s in front of you.

There was not time to prepare basically. I just pitched some stuff in the car and drove to Cleveland. I have this practice where I try not to think about what I’m going to do, not to have preconceived notions but just to faithfully gather visually what is in front of me. So the challenge is being in the right place and being attentive and being respectful.

Can I say one more thing? I think it’s very easy to look at the spectacle of this, and both Maggie and I are adamant about this, that it’s not about us. This is about this extraordinary young lady and family, and all the issues of organ donation and gun violence.

There’s so many deeper issues here. Photographs are an opportunity to talk about those things and create conversations about those emotionally-charged topics that we seem less and less able to discuss in this country. My hope is that the images can be a catalyst for a deeper discussion, especially around access to weapons and teenage depression and suicide.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

