One does not simply interview Sean Bean.

On this week's episode of The Mothership, the geek culture podcast of the USA TODAY Network, we interview the actor who played Ned Stark in "Game of Thrones" and Boromir in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

His latest project: playing a former intelligence agent turned assassin Mark Faba in the video game "Hitman 2." Bean talks about his latest role, his earlier work, and how he feels about becoming a meme.

Have thoughts about the podcast? Reach out to us on Twitter at @MothershipPod or individually at @klawls, @brettmolina23 or @briantruitt. You can also send an email to mothershippod@usatoday.com.

P.S. If you like what you hear, subscribe to The Mothership for free on Apple Podcasts and leave a review!

Subscribe to The Mothership for free on Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud

The Mothership is USA TODAY's podcast that covers all things nerdy in pop culture. Hosted by tech reporter Brett Molina, film critic Brian Truitt and entertainment writer Kelly Lawler, each week our roundtable of experts dissects the latest in geek culture, from superhero movies to sci-fi TV shows to the latest and greatest video games. We're saving the world from bad comic-book adaptations every Friday on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com