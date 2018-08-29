An albatross belly, bulging with plastic shrapnel. Turtles caught in fish nets. A mahi-mahi that had swallowed plastic the size of a lipstick.

Every year, as many as 12 million of tons of plastic garbage are swept into the oceans worldwide. Some of it is pushed back to the coasts in a choking mass of cups, straws, bags and bottles that can cover beaches and foul nearshore waters. The rest, including the lint from synthetic clothing and bits of tires ground off into the gutters, is pulled out to the open sea by wind and currents, slowly collecting in great swirling gyres called trash patches that can spread over areas double the size of Texas.

Hawaiian Monk Seal entangled in discarded fishing nets.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

There it’s joined by fishing gear lost at sea and trash dumped from ships. This plastic, which breaks up but never decomposes, becomes part of the ocean, creating a smog of micro plastics that are ensnaring marine animals and getting re-absorbed into the food supply, with sometimes fatal consequences for marine life.

“I saw one dolphin who had fishing line caught on its dorsal fin. It actually cut through the fin, the tip of it was gone,” said Carlie Herring, a research scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris Program who oversees research on the impacts of this trash.

There's even evidence that when fish eat the tiny pieces of plastic, the chemicals in the plastic can affect their health. Some experts worry this could potentially harm people who eat the fish.

We'll show you here where it starts, from take-out dinners and abandoned toys to the deep Pacific and San Francisco Bay, where a nonprofit has ambitious plans to clean up these vast floating garbage patches in the next five years.

In this Feb. 15, 2010 photo released by 5 Gyres, a coastal area of the Azores Islands in Portugal, is shown littered with plastic garbage. Researchers are warning of a new blight on the North Atlantic ocean: a swirl of confetti-like plastic bits, bottle caps and other refuse stretching for thousands of square miles.

AP

It starts when plastic doesn't end up in the trash or recycling

Plastic waste washes from roads into culverts, to streams and finally rivers where it enters the ocean. Or it's dumped over the side of ships or from sewers that feed directly into the sea.

The trash enters the water from coastal countries, with the majority coming from Asian countries such as China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Developing economies that don't have garbage and recycling programs that can keep up with their increasing use of disposable plastic are responsible for an outsized proportion of the trash that enters waterways, according to research published in the journal Science in 2015.

Still, the United States produces the largest amount of plastic trash per capita of any country in the world — about 270 pounds per person per year.

More: Hang on to your balloons. This New Jersey city might ban balloon releases

More: Flushing your contact lenses down the drain is adding plastic waste to oceans

Ocean gyres create trash patches that can be twice the size of Texas

The ocean has five major gyres: The North Pacific, South Pacific, North Atlantic, South Atlantic and Indian Ocean. Due to currents, plastics from Asia make their way to the North Pacific gyre creating the world’s largest garbage patch.

Items made of heavier-duty plastic like detergent bottles and combs can escape the coastal current, ending as much as 1,500 miles from the shore. These are joined by lost and discarded fishing gear.

Over time much of the plastic is broken down into tiny pieces, known as “microplastic,” by the wind, waves and sun. These pieces can be the size of a fingernail to the size of a grain of rice, or smaller. Because they are made of plastic they will never decompose, only become smaller and smaller.

This material is carried by global currents into one of the five “garbage gyres," vast areas of ocean, sometimes hundreds of miles across, where slowly swirling currents gradually concentrate it into waters infected with a “smog” of micro plastic amid larger pieces and discarded nets, buoys and other industrial fishing gear.

Marine life that comes into contact with this plastic can become entangled and cut by the larger pieces, or have their stomachs filled with inedible plastic as they mistake the smaller pieces for food, causing them to die of starvation because they can't get enough nutrition.

Fish and other marine life mistake ocean microplastics for food and consume them, allowing chemicals and contamination to enter the organisms, causing harm. Plastic pieces sink to the ocean floor as they become heavier after being eaten and excreted by fish and other animals.

'Marine snow' falls to the ocean floor

A deceased Laysan Albatross lies on the ground in Midway Atoll, with an exposed stomach filled with debris it consumed around its coastal habitat. Marine animals cannot digest debris and often die due starvation.

C. Fackler, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Eventually much of that material sinks to the ocean floor. This can happen when a fish or other marine life eats and then excretes it, covering it in detritus that allows it to sink. The same can happen with the small pieces of plastic are covered in marine biofilm, composed of bacteria and other microorganisms, eventually causing them to grow heavy enough to sink.

These pieces slowly fall to the bottom as part of what's known as "marine snow," tiny bits of decaying material and other items. They can fall for weeks before finally reaching the ocean floor, according to NOAA. Once there, the plastic bits can be eaten by deep-sea life, again potentially harming them through chemical contamination or actual physical damage to their intestines.

A 2,000-foot sea sieve will clean it up

In September, a Dutch non-profit is launching the Ocean Cleanup project to try to clean out the Pacific trash patch. Its contraption consists of a giant, 2,000-foot long sea sieve made up of pipes that float at the surface of the water with skirting below, corralling trash in the center of a U-shaped design. The group will test its design for several months in the open ocean after it steams out of San Francisco Bay where it's being built.

Some scientists worry that however successful the project is, the money might be better spent on the root problem: stopping plastic from getting into the ocean in the first place.

The Ocean Cleanup Project In September, the Ocean Cleanup Project will test its ambitious collection system to capture floating plastic in the ocean. How the giant device works: The unmanned collection system is a series of plastic pipes,4 feet in diameter, connected end to end to form a 2,000-ft.-long boom with sealed ends. It floats on the water’s surface, with a 9-foot fabric skirt hanging below. A ship tows the stretched-out boom — nearly five football fields long — to its deployment location. The boom is fitted with solar-powered anti-collision lights, cameras, sensors, and GPS devices. It can be tracked by satellite. After deployment, wind, waves and currents bend the boom into a giant U shape. Currents apply pressure on the skirt, which is tailored to be shorter near the ends and longer in the middle, to keep the boom in a U. As wind and waves move the boom faster than the drifting plastic, the boom draws the plastic into the U and concentrates it inside. The boom prevents plastic from floating outside of the collection area, while the impenetrable skirt prevents plastic from escaping below. The boom’s sensors that allow operators to check its location and capacity. When the boom is full, a special ship uses a net toretrieve the collected plastic, which is taken to shore and recycled.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com