We've seen some incredible deals on smart home products this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and many of them are still going strong. We test smart and review smart home items non-stop, so we know which of these deals are worth your time and which aren't. These are the best ones we've found, and they're available now.
We've been keeping a close eye on all the best Cyber Monday deals to help you find the best of the best, but if you're specifically looking for smart home deals, you're in the right place!
The best Cyber Monday smart home deals still available
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 on Amazon (Save $25.99) The brand new Echo Dot boasts 70 percent louder volume and a cool new look. This is the first major discount we've seen on the 3rd-generation Dot, and for $5 more you can get it bundled with a TP-Link smart plug so you'll be able to use your Dot to control an appliance as well. Nice.
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday! You can also get it for $174.99 at Best Buy.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot—$139 on Amazon (Save $110): This is the best smart video doorbell we've tested, and you get an all-new Echo Dot for free.
- Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 at Target (Save $50) Google's much-anticipated Home Hub is brand new and we love how it displays our photos, but of course it's way more than a picture frame. It's one of the few smart displays that does not have an integrated camera, which may appeal to the privacy conscious.
Those are the best Cyber Monday deals in smart home, but there's a lot more where they came from:
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$537.80 on Amazon (Save $282.19): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (2nd-gen.) and Amazon Smart Plug—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 on Amazon (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd-gen.)—$179.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Echo Show (2nd-gen.) 2-Pack—$339.98 on Amazon (Save $120)
- Echo Show (1st-gen.)—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $130)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Spot 2-Pack—$159.98 on Amazon (Save $100)
- ecobee 3 Light Smart Thermostat—$139.99 at Kohl's (Save $30)
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114): This is the best smart camera for pet owners!
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25)
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone. We've never seen a better price, either.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its second lowest price.
- Nanit Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount—$193.99 on Amazon (Save $55)
- Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat—$179 on Bay (Save $14): Only available in copper.
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell—$179 at Target (Save $50.99)
- Nest Indoor Smart Security Camera—$129 on eBay (Save $70): This is our favorite indoor camera.
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (2-Pack)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $70)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip—$59.94 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Philips Hue White and Color A19 Bulb—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Smart Flood Light—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone (2nd Generation)—$134.09 on Amazon (Save $43.87): This is the best smart sprinkler we've ever tested and its down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. You can also get the 16 zone model for $60 off.
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 (Save $80): We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot—$139 on Amazon (Save $110): This is the best smart video doorbell we've tested, and you get an all-new Echo Dot for free.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$298 (Save $100): If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the bun due for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle—$179.99 at Best Buy (Save $120): This includes Free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. ($49.99 value)
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Sonos—Save $25-$200 on select speakers at Best Buy
- TP-Link Smart Switch—$21.99 on Amazon (Save $13): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this smart switch.
- TP-Link HS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Dimmer (2-Pack)—$64.99 at B&H (Save $55)
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave—$152.58 on Amazon (Save $46.42)
