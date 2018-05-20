A Santa Fe High School senior becomes emotional during a service at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas on May 20, 2018.

A moment of silence for Texas shooting victims

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for all Texans to participate in a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Monday “to honor the memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting." Eight students and two teachers were killed and 13 more were injured Friday when a shooter opened fire in the high school's arts complex during first period. A grieving mother who lost her daughter said it followed months of advances on her from the suspected gunman. Also among the victims: A Pakastani exchange student with no family in the U.S., whose funeral took place Sunday at a mosque outside Houston. The school's baseball team took the field Saturday for regional playoffs with two shooting survivors in the dugout. "We're a strong community and there's nothing that can faze us," Santa Fe pitcher Rome Shubert said.

Trump demands probe into whether FBI 'infiltrated' his 2016 campaign

President Trump said in a tweet over the weekend that on Monday he would officially “demand” a Justice Department investigation into whether the FBI “infiltrated” his 2016 presidential campaign. The president’s tweet — one of about a half-dozen angry social media posts he wrote on Sunday — was an apparent reference to reports in the New York Times and the Washington Post that a secret FBI source met with Trump campaign officials several times during the 2016 campaign. The informant was reportedly working for the FBI as part of its investigation into Russian interference with the American election.

As campaign begins, who are our moral leaders?

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival on Monday begins a 40-day operation of civil disobedience, including protests and teach-ins, to refocus the nation's moral agenda and elevate the fight against poverty. As America has grown more diverse, more secular and more polarized, its moral compass is harder to tune to a true north, with no particular voice emerging as an authority. Fifty years ago, the U.S. faced one of its most tumultuous periods, yet millions of eyes still turned toward identifiable leaders. Now, some experts suggest we've created a moral vacuum.

Congo to begin vaccinating against Ebola

Congo will begin administering an experimental Ebola vaccine Monday in Mbandaka, the northwestern city of 1.2 million where the deadly disease has infected some residents, Congo’s health minister announced. The death toll of the current Ebola outbreak has risen to 26. Initially, the campaign will target 600 people, mainly medical staff, contacts of suspected cases, and those who have been in contact with the contacts, said Ilunga.

An attendant charged to handle the access to the Ebola security zone stands at the entrance of the Wangata Reference Hospital in Mbandaka, northwest of DR Congo on May 20, 2018.

'Deadpool 2' takes out 'Infinity War'

Final figures are expected Monday after Deadpool 2 brought in $125 million in its opening weekend and ended the three-week reign of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War at the top of the North American box office, according to studio estimates. Yet Deadpool 2, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the foul-mouthed title character, fell short of the $132.4 million its predecessor earned two years ago. The film was a hit with critics, who gave it 83% positive reviews at aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences, who assigned it an A-grade at CinemaScore.

Women compete in 2018 Miss USA

Women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete Monday in the 2018 Miss USA competition. Miss D.C. Kára McCullough took home the crown last year, though viewers were sharply divided over her win after she rejected the word "feminist" during the Q&A portion. You can watch this year's competition, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

