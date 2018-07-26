Martin Gregory Estrada

WICHITA FALLS, Texas – A Texas prisoner being transported to Abilene by the sheriff's department was able to free one wrist from his handcuffs, shatter a window of a moving patrol car on a highway and climb onto its roof, authorities say.

A Taylor County sheriff's deputy was transporting Martin Gregory Estrada, 31, of Abilene at about 1:30 p.m. from the Red River Hospital in Wichita Falls.

Video of the Wednesday incident was recorded by people driving behind the patrol car that was transporting Estrada.

Officials at the hospital facility told the deputy that Estrada had assaulted another person and was being discharged for safety reasons, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"The deputy and three other staff members were needed to secure handcuffs and leg irons on the prisoner," the news release stated.

After crossing into Archer County, Estrada was able to free one wrist from his handcuffs and use it to shatter the rear passenger-side window of the patrol car. The prisoner threatened suicide unless the car stopped, the news release said.

"The officer refused, and continued on as the prisoner climbed atop the car. The deputy made the determination to not stop the vehicle until Wichita County officers arrived to assist," the news release said.

Three Wichita County deputies in separate patrol vehicles caught up to the Taylor County patrol car near Mankins, said Deputy Melvin Joyner of the Wichita County Sheriff's Office.

Mankins is about 130 miles north of Abilene and 20 miles southwest of Wichita Falls.

Once the Taylor County vehicle pulled over, Estrada tried to flee but was tased and re-handcuffed, the news release said.

One Wichita County deputy transported Estrada back to Abilene in a Wichita County patrol car.

Estrada is charged with evading arrest, aggravated robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Bond was set at $680,000.

