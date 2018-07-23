Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is facing some backlash after calling a British diver involved in the Thai cave rescue a 'pedo.'

Brendan Smialowski, AFP/Getty Images

Tesla asked for refunds from certain suppliers in an aggressive tactic designed to help the perpetually money-losing company turn a profit.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based electric vehicle maker confirmed that it has requested an cash back from "fewer than 10 suppliers" for work done since 2016. The Wall Street Journal first reported the move.

The move reflects Tesla's increasing urgency to become profitable after losing more than $4 billion over the last six years.

CEO Elon Musk has promised that Tesla would turn a quarterly profit by the end of 2018, though expensive future projects, such as a plan to build a new factory in China, could drag the company back into red ink. One recent move involved cutting 9 percent of the company's salaried workforce.

The company has never posted a profit for a full year.

"We’re focused on reaching a more sustainable long term cost basis, not just finding one-time reductions for this quarter, and that’s good for Tesla, our shareholders, and our suppliers who will also benefit from our increasing production volume and future growth opportunities," Tesla said in a statement.

The company said current discussions include talks about "future parts price and design or process changes that will help us lower fundamental costs."

It's not unusual for automakers to play hardball with suppliers. In fact, it's common for car companies to press suppliers for price concessions in a never-ending tug-of-war.

More: Elon Musk, artist settle copyright disagreement over tooting unicorn coffee mug

More: Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle output reaches 5,000 for a week, pleasing Elon Musk

More: Tesla cutting 9% of workforce and Home Depot deal, CEO Elon Musk says

More: 'Consumer Reports' reverses course, recommends Tesla Model 3 after Elon Musk improves brakes

But it's not typical for automakers to ask for cash back for past work, absent allegations of defects or insufficient performance.

Musk has had a complicated relationship with suppliers in the past. While trying to accelerate production of the company's critical Model 3 electric sedan, he blamed one unidentified supplier in November for slowing down production.

At other times, he has expressed heartfelt appreciation for their efforts to keep up.

"They've really burned the midnight oil, spent weekends and taking a lot of risks and suffered alongside us in the challenges associated with the ramp," Musk said in February. "So I'd like to thank them for supporting us through this difficult time with Model 3."

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com