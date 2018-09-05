This Gulf Coast resort restaurant serves rare seafood and more Beach Blvd Steamer debuted in Gulfport, Miss. in 2014. 01 / 20 Beach Blvd Steamer debuted in Gulfport, Miss. in 2014. 01 / 20

We're celebrating National Shrimp Day with a look back at our Great American Bites column's Beach Blvd Steamer feature. On Mississippi’s Gulf Coast, the casual seafood eatery opened in 2014 at the Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport.

If there is one must-try dish at homey Beach Blvd Steamer, it is Royal Red Shrimp, described on the menu as “the Coast’s Succulent Secret,” and that is no exaggeration. The FDA labels 41 species of shellfish as simply “shrimp,” and only one, pleoticus robustus, can be sold as Royal Red. Living at unusually extreme depths of 1,000-3,000 feet, it is known as the King of Shrimp, and is the world’s rarest, most prized and arguably most delicious kind. It is only fished commercially in three spots on earth, all in the Gulf or off the Florida coast (though there is a similar shrimp in Argentina). The shrimp are unusually red when raw, hence the name, and sweet, salty, rich and silky when cooked — in a way it tastes more like lobster than competing shrimp.

Royal Red Shrimp are also soft shelled, fragile and rarely shipped, making the Gulf Coast the best place to try the delicacy, but most places run it as a special. Only a handful, including Beach Blvd Steamer, feature it regularly. Here it is offered as a steamer dinner, a shrimp sampler dinner (with Gulf white shrimp and crabmeat stuffed shrimp), as part of a surf and turf steak dinner, or as a special (I have it wrapped in bacon). Despite the large portion, the Royal Red steamer dinner is just 20 bucks, making it one of best-tasting bargains food lovers will find.

