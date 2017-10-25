T-Mobile and Sprint signage. The two companies are reportedly in merger talks.

T-Mobile and Sprint are merging in a deal that would create the No. 3 U.S. cellular carrier, but could signal the days of aggressive competition for customers is coming to an end.

The merger, an all-stock deal announced early Sunday afternoon, will see Sprint become part of the T-Mobile brand. Under the deal, Sprint has an implied enterprise value of $59 billion, and the combined company will be worth roughly $146 billion.

The new company will be named T-Mobile.

In a press release, the companies touted the merger as a way to best position themselves to compete in the forthcoming 5G race for faster mobile Internet, choosing to go at it together rather than alone.

“This combination will create a fierce competitor with the network scale to deliver more for consumers and businesses in the form of lower prices, more innovation, and a second-to-none network experience – and do it all so much faster than either company could on its own,” said John Legere, T-Mobile's CEO, in a statement.

He added that the merger will result in thousands of new jobs right away, with the potential to create "tens of thousands" of new jobs later.

More than 200,000 people will work on behalf of the combined company in the U.S. at the start. And the merged company's plans to invest up to $40 billion in its new network and business in the first three years alone is a massive capital outlay that could fuel job growth at the new company and across related sectors.

Legere will remain CEO of the new T-Mobile. Marcelo Claure, who co-founded wireless company Brightstar and who was named Sprint CEO in 2014, will become a member of T-Mobile's board.

Mike Sievert, T-Mobile's current chief operating officer, will become president and COO of the new T-Mobile.

Should the companies merge, Sprint subscribers might see some new pricing arrangements available and could become eligible for T-Mobile promotions such as free Netflix subscriptions.

Those on T-Mobile might get Hulu or Tidal subscriptions in return, which Sprint has been promoting under some of its plans.

It is also possible though that T-Mobile and Sprint customers -- and all wireless customers -- could eventually pay more or get fewer perks because a decline in competition could mean result in higher prices industry-wide.

Not everyone believes the merger is a good idea.

Gigi Sohn, a distinguished fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy, said the deal will mean fewer choices for customers and could prompt the three remaining companies to “act in concert.”

“Consumers will be the losers if T-Mobile and Sprint are allowed to merge,” she said in an e-mail. “Both companies have been feisty competitors to the two biggest national mobile wireless carriers, Verizon and AT&T, introducing consumer-friendly pricing and data plans that have pushed the big two to lower their prices and expand their data offerings.

Sohn, who served as counselor to former FCC chairman Tom Wheeler, dismissed Sprint’s and T-Mobile’s comments that they need to merge to invest in infrastructure for 5G wireless.

