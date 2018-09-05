WASHINGTON — A Swiss pharmaceutical giant that paid President Trump’s personal attorney hundreds of thousands of dollars was questioned by special counsel Robert Mueller late last year, the company acknowledged Wednesday.

A subsidiary of Novartis — which makes Ritalin, Lamisil and other well-known drugs — paid Trump attorney Michael Cohen nearly $400,000 from late 2017 to early 2018 as part of a one-year agreement company officials said expired in February. The company described Cohen’s work as “focused on US healthcare policy matters.”

Days after the final payment was made to a company Cohen created called Essential Consultants, Trump met with European business leaders for dinner in Switzerland, including Vasant Narasimhan, the CEO of Novartis International. The meeting, which took place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, was billed as an opportunity for the president to pitch overseas firms on investing in the United States.

The dinner also included Werner Baumann, CEO of Bayer, which is based in Germany, and Mark Schneider, the CEO of Switzerland-based Nestle. There is no evidence Cohen helped to set up that meeting. A Novartis statement said the company hired Cohen’s firm before Narasimhan became CEO in September.

“We’re really pleased with the tax reform, but also very pleased with the great progress being made at FDA,” Narasimhan told Trump at the dinner, according to a transcript. “We believe you have a great leadership team there and they’re doing all the right things to accelerate innovation.”

Novartis said on Wednesday that it was contacted by the special counsel’s office in November about its arrangement with Cohen’s firm.

“Novartis cooperated fully with the special counsel’s office and provided all the information requested,” the company said in a statement. “Novartis considers this matter closed as to itself and is not aware of any outstanding questions regarding the agreement.”

Cohen, the Trump attorney best known for paying $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, is under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York. Michael Avenatti, Daniels’ attorney, detailed payments made by several companies to Cohen’s firm in a memo Tuesday, but provided no evidence to support the allegations.

Several of the companies named in Avenatti’s memo — including Novartis, AT&T and Columbus Nova, a firm with ties to a Russian oligarch — have since confirmed the payments.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the use of two Novartis drugs for the treatment thyroid cancer. The company recently reported that U.S. sales of the combined drugs grew 33 percent in the first quarter of this year, to $267 million.

Narasimhan said last year that Novartis has 22,000 employees in the U.S. at nearly two dozen sites.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com