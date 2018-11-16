WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's controversial appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general has already reached the Supreme Court.

Veteran Supreme Court litigator Thomas Goldstein filed a motion in an unrelated case late Friday that asks the justices to decide if Whitaker was legally installed as the temporary successor to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who Trump ousted last week.

His goal is the same as that of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh: getting a federal court to rule that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is the legal and constitutional heir to Sessions. That would protect special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and potential coordination with the Trump campaign.

Frosh filed his challenge in federal district court in Maryland earlier this week, calling Whitaker's appointment "illegal and unconstitutional." The case is scheduled to be heard Dec. 19 but could take months before reaching the Supreme Court.

Goldstein's effort, which also is based on the Constitution's appointments clause and federal laws, is aimed at leapfrogging lower courts and getting the justices to decide who Sessions' replacement should be, perhaps within weeks.

The issue is important nationwide because all lawsuits against the Justice Department that name Sessions as respondent must be automatically changed to name his successor. Currently, courts are automatically substituting Whitaker's name.

"This is the extraordinary case in which the identity of the successor is both contested and has important implications for the administration of justice nationally," Goldstein said in legal papers.

"There is a significant national interest in avoiding the prospect that every district and immigration judge in the nation could, in relatively short order, be presented with the controversy over which person to substitute as acting attorney general."

Goldstein noted that Whitaker's routine actions, such as authorizing national security warrants and approving or withdrawing regulations, could lead to additional lawsuits contesting his appointment.

That appointment has drawn a wave of criticism from Democrats and some Republicans who contend Whitaker lacks authority to serve as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer because he has not been confirmed by the Senate.

In addition, Whitaker’s past public criticism of the Russia investigation has prompted Democrats to call for his recusal from overseeing the Mueller inquiry.

A 20-page Justice Department opinion issued earlier this week concluded that Whitaker’s standing as a senior department executive authorized Trump to elevate the former Iowa federal prosecutor. It cited the Vacancies Reform Act, which allows for the appointment of a senior staffer who has been in office for at least 90 days. Prior to his appointment, Whitaker served as Sessions' chief of staff.

But Goldstein argued that an existing line of succession within the department, known as the Attorney General Succession Act, provides for the deputy attorney general or another Senate-confirmed official to serve as acting attorney general in the event of a vacancy.

"This is a problem of the president's own creation," he said.

