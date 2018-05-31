Tennessee law enforcement officers gather in Dickson, Tenn., to search for suspect Steven Wiggins on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Wiggins is a suspect in the shooting death of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, 32, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Lacy Atkins, The Tennessean

DICKSON, Tenn. — The manhunt for a dangerous felon wanted in connection to the slaying of a Tennessee sheriff's deputy made its way into day two Thursday with more than 100 tips pouring in about the suspect's potential whereabouts.

Steven Wiggins, 31, is sought in the shooting death of Dickson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Daniel Baker, 32, who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday morning after responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle.

"He could be anywhere, but based upon the facts that we have we feel like he may be on foot in the area," said Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe about Wiggins during a Thursday news conference.

Officials at the scene Thursday said tireless local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, worked through the night scouring a wooded rural residential area several miles south of Interstate 40 near where Baker's vehicle was found.

May 30: Woman charged in deputy’s killing, manhunt continues in Tennessee

"A lot of individuals have had little or no sleep, the sheriff being one of them," said Susan Niland, spokeswoman with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. "There's a renewed sense of determination today. Everyone's out there looking to take him into custody."

Although humidity and wetness have been issues in the search, Bledsoe said crews press on with hope.

Searching pastures and fields hasn't been a problem, he said, but the area also includes rough terrain, winding roads and gravel roads, many of which are muddy because of the rain.

Dickson County deputy killed in shooting, manhunt underway People watch as an ambulance carrying the body of 32-year-old Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker is escorted by police cars on Highway 46, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn. Baker, a 10-year veteran of the department, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning. 01 / 26 People watch as an ambulance carrying the body of 32-year-old Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker is escorted by police cars on Highway 46, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Dickson, Tenn. Baker, a 10-year veteran of the department, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday morning. 01 / 26

Niland said 139 tips had been phoned into the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation by late Thursday morning — most of them local but some national.

Residents have been asked to remain cautious as officers continue their search for Wiggins, who is from Dickson.

Wiggins is described by police as a white male, 6-foot, 1-inch tall and 220 pounds with balding brown hair.

Niland said Thursday that Wiggins was last seen wearing blue jeans and a polo shirt.

On Thursday morning, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam expressed condolences for Baker's family and praised law enforcement for their continued indefatigable efforts.

Crissy and I are praying for the family of Sgt. Daniel Baker who died in the line of duty yesterday while bravely serving with @DicksonCountySO. I commend law enforcement in Dickson County as they tirelessly search for the suspect, even as they mourn the loss of one of their own. — Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) May 31, 2018

"Crissy and I are praying for the family of Sgt. Daniel Baker," Haslam tweeted. "I commend law enforcement as they tirelessly search for the suspect, even as they mourn the loss of one of their own."

On Wednesday night, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested Erika Castro-Miles, 38, of Dickson, on a charge of first-degree murder. Authorities said she had been detained earlier in the day for questioning in the case.

Erika Castro-Miles

TBI

Court documents released Thursday say Castro-Miles was sitting in a car with Wiggins when he fatally shot Baker. The documents also said that after the shooting, she fled the scene and hid under a house.

Police located her shortly after and arrested her, according to the court papers.

As of Thursday morning Miles remained in the Dickson County jail without bond. A Dickson County jail deputy said that, as of Thursday morning, Miles had not obtained an attorney and no court date had been set for her.

Wiggins, a felon with a violent criminal history spanning back more than a decade, was wanted on multiple warrants at the time of the shooting.

Authorities haven't announced a possible motive in the killing, but said Wiggins was quickly identified using surveillance footage.

The day before the deputy's death, on Tuesday, Kingston Springs Police Department officers charged Wiggins with aggravated assault and theft stemming from a domestic incident involving Castro-Miles that took place at a motel.

According to a police report, Castro-Miles told officers Wiggins slapped her in the face, pulled her hair out and put a gun to her head and told her he was "going to kill her if she called the police."

Steven Wiggins mugshot from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County

TBI

The report says Wiggins then took Castro-Miles' keys and stole her brown, four-door 1998 Saturn.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is leading the investigation into Baker's death, added Wiggins to its Top 10 Most Wanted list Wednesday and issued a state-wide Tennessee Blue Alert. The alert is similar to an AMBER Alert, but used in cases when a law enforcement officer has been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshals Service are offering a $12,500 reward for information leading to Wiggins' arrest. Authorities have cautioned civilians not to approach Wiggins if he is spotted.

Wiggins is considered armed and dangerous.

Contributing: Chris Gadd, The Tennessean. Follow Natalie Neysa Alund on Twitter @nataliealund.com

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com