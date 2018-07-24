House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that Russia's Vladimir Putin would not receive an invitation to speak at a joint session of Congress if he comes to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump.

“That’s something we reserve for our allies," the Wisconsin Republican told reporters.

Ryan's statement comes days after the White House announced that plans were underway for the Russian president to visit the U.S. capital this fall, despite ongoing backlash over the world leaders' summit in Helsinki.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that the follow-up meeting was intended to continue "an ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs."

Also on Tuesday, the speaker tried to downplay Trump's threat to revoke the security clearances of high-level ex-government officials who have criticized the president.

More: White House says Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Washington in the fall

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com