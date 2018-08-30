Southwest unveils first new look since 2001

Southwest Airlines is adding flights to Florida, Texas and the Caribbean in early March.

The new nonstop service, all seasonal, was announced as Southwest extended its flight schedule through April 7. Unlike most airlines, Southwest opens its schedule in increments rather than nearly a year in advance. The new period covers reservations for spring break travel but not Easter, which is Sunday, April 21.

Southwest will expand its international flights out of St. Louis with Saturday flights to Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The airline introduced flights from St. Louis to Cancun, Mexico, in 2017.

Two Ohio-Florida routes and several Texas routes were also added.

Southwest plans to offer Saturday service from Cleveland to Tampa and Cincinnati to Orlando.

The airline also announced three Sunday routes from Texas airports beginning March 10. It will fly from Dallas to West Palm Beach, Florida, and Harlingen, Texas, and from Houston Hobby to Lubbock, Texas.

Other seasonal international routes returning to Southwest’s winter schedule include:

• Milwaukee-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• Pittsburgh-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• Raleigh/Durham-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• San Antonio-Cancun (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

• Baltimore-Cabo San Lucas, Mexico (Saturday-only flights begin March 9)

