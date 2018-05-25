Social Security cards

Question: I was born in 1952 and divorced after 28 years of marriage and never remarried. My ex-husband said he thought I could collect spousal Social Security when I turned 66. A Social Security representative said I can’t receive benefits because I get a state retirement pension. Is (he) right? My husband worked for a city and participated in the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS). I participated in the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS Ohio). It doesn’t make sense how Social Security chooses which state workers are penalized.

Answer: Because of your pension from the Ohio STRS program, the Social Security Administration representative used the Government Pension Offset, or GPO, program rules to calculate your eligibility for spousal benefits from your ex-husband, says David Freitag, a Social Security expert with MassMutual.

According to Freitag, these rules reduce your spousal benefits by two-thirds of your state pension.

“What’s more," he says, "if your pension is high enough, this two-thirds reduction could eliminate all spousal benefits that might be available to you.”

Unfortunately for you, Freitag says this spousal benefit reduction only applies to employees of certain states such as Ohio where the workers do not pay FICA taxes.

The good news, Freitag says, is that you might be eligible for benefits on your own Social Security record for jobs where you did pay FICA taxes. The bad news is that these benefits might be reduced by a different set of rules called the Windfall Elimination Provision, or WEP.

The WEP, while not as damaging as GPO offsets, can still result in reduced Social Security retirement benefits, Freitag says.

According to Freitag, citizens who are residents of Alaska, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, Rhode Island and Texas have challenged these rules for many years.

“Several current proposals to change the rules are floating through different committees in Congress,” he says. “However, changing these rules would add cost to the Social Security system, and currently there is little or no appetite to make changes to Social Security that would add additional costs. Remember, in these states, the people who did not pay FICA taxes are the ones impacted by these rules.”

Q: I am having a disagreement with family members about the decision to delay the age at which to claim Social Security. I did two break-even analyses. In one, I used a discounted net present value, and in the other, I didn’t. The break-even ages were 79 without using a discount rate and 84 using it.

I say the break-even age is 79 and my brother says 84. My brother and I are both trying to advise our sister on her claiming age. While discussions around Social Security claiming age are far more nuanced than my simple spreadsheet, I have always been of the understanding that delaying would generally be a better decision if the mortality assumption, as in this case, was greater than 79, not 84.

A: Given that Social Security benefits claimed earlier could either be invested or spent (which would preserve other dollars to remain invested), the break-even analysis should “definitely” include a growth rate/discount rate factor, says Michael Kitces, the publisher of the Nerd’s Eye View blog. “So, in that context, I’d concur with your brother advocating for the version with a discount rate,” Kitces says.

According to a recent blog by Kitces, the key factors to the Social Security delay analysis are time horizon/life expectancy, the inflation assumption (which also impacts the break-even time period), and the growth/discount rate assumption.

Q: In three years, when I turn 65, I will collect a pension of about $17,000 a year. Because I will be eligible for Medicare, I will save significantlyon health care premiums. At that time, I would like to retire from my current job and use IRA savings to supplement my income and wait until I am 70 to start Social Security. How will my Social Security benefit be affected if I am not contributing from age 65 to 70? Is there some type of calculator to use?

A: The impact of not working from 65 to 70 is dependent on your highest 35 years of work history, says Joe Elsasser, a certified financial planner and president of Covisum. “If you worked a full 35 years at or near the Social Security taxable maximum, the impact will be minimal,” he says. “If you had significant gaps in your work history or several years with lower wages and the job you will be retiring from is considerably higher pay, it could have a more substantial impact.”

Others also note that you might be able to increase the amount of your Social Security benefit if you continue to work, even after you retire. “Individuals who continue to work after retirement may continue to see adjustments in benefits as earnings are recalculated on the highest 35 years,” says David Cechanowicz, a senior financial planner with REDW Stanley Financial Advisors.

As for calculators, check out Social Security’s Retirement Estimator, which allows you to specify your future work and generate an estimate.

As for your strategy, Cechanowicz says it’s fundamentally a good one. But, without specifics, he says it is hard to determine the best optimization method for your individual situation.

“The Social Security claiming strategy must be combined with your life expectancy, your financial goals and objectives, bills that might need to be paid off and whether or not you have a spouse who might become dependent on survivor benefits in the future,” says Cechanowicz, noting that claimants ought not make one of the most important financial decisions of their lives without the help of a financial adviser.

Robert Powell is the editor of TheStreet’s Retirement Daily www.retirement.thestreet.com and contributes regularly to USA TODAY. Got questions about money? Email Bob at rpowell@allthingsretirement.com.

