Customers who ate at a Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings location from March 24 through April 9 may have been exposed to hepatitis A, according to Michigan health department officials.

In a press release, the Macomb County Health Department confirmed that a foodservice worker at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 29287 Mound Road in Warren has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, a highly contagious liver infection. Customers should look out for the following symptoms, which can develop between 15 and 50 days after exposure:

abdominal pain

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

dark urine

fever

chills

yellow skin and eyes (jaundice)

Hepatitis A can cause mild-to-severe illness which can last from weeks to months. In rare cases, the infection has caused death, according to the Centers for Disease and Control.

According to the health department, the restaurant was inspected on April 17, management has been cooperating throughout an investigation and have been given approval to operate.

However, for those that ate at the restaurant between the March 24 and April 9 dates, the health department recommends persons should seek out a hepatitis A vaccine.

"Vaccination can prevent hepatitis A if given within 14 days after potential exposure," the release said.

Hepatitis A vaccines are available through the Macomb County Health Department, as well as via some healthcare providers and pharmacies.

The health department's vaccination clinic schedule for locations in Mt. Clemens, Warren and St. Clair Shores, can be found here.

This report comes in the midst of a serious and widespread hepatitis A outbreak in Michigan. According to the health department, more than 800 cases have been reported in the state since August 2016.

