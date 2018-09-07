A Cathay Pacific Airways jetliner prepares to land at Hong Kong International Airport on Aug. 15, 2017.

Jerome Favre, EPA

Forget expensive first- or business-class fares. Buy cheap miles instead and save a bundle on your premium air travel.

Yes, most people automatically think about paying cash for their business- or first-class ticket. But that mindset would change if they knew how much they could save by buying miles instead to redeem for the ticket. The trick is simply to buy miles when they come cheaper than the airfare.

How to calculate the value of miles

Our rule of thumb for when to buy miles instead of paying a normal premium-class airfare is when fares are $4,000-plus for business class and $6,000-plus for first.

Here’s another good benchmark to know: The retail price for most airline miles is between 2.5 cents and 3.5 cents per mile, including taxes. But just like other retailers, airlines have big sales for miles/points, so be sure to watch out for them to score a deal.

An example of savings

Let’s consider a New York to Hong Kong, non-stop flight in first class on Cathay Pacific. Fares start at $31,155 round trip — who can afford that? But consider that Cathay Pacific is a partner of American, so you can book Cathay Pacific flights using American miles. American miles are on sale right now, for just 1.6 cents each. So if you bought 220,000 miles with American Airlines, the cost to get the miles for that Hong Kong ticket is about $3,584 (including tax) — a savings of $27,571, or 88 percent.

When there’s no sale on miles with American, the cost to buy them is 3.2 cents each, so the savings on the New York to Hong Kong ticket would be less, but the ticket would still be way more affordable than paying the fare.

How to avoid the mileage-buying limits

Note that airlines don’t let you buy as many miles as you want — individually, that is. But getting around that barrier is easy — and legal — with a little know-how.

Most airlines allow you to redeem miles from your account for someone else’s travel. So just reverse the process: Open an account for a family member or friend, fill it with miles when they go on sale, and then use the miles for your own ticket.

Once you have these other mileage accounts set up, you can buy the annual maximum for each account when the miles are on sale, giving you almost unlimited access to miles for premium travel. Some restrictions and caveats apply.

Buy points with a credit card, transfer them to an airline

Another way to pump up your miles is to buy points with a credit card and transfer them to an airline. With Amex Rewards, for example, you can buy up to 500,000 points at a cost of 2.5 cents each. Simply transfer them to one of its 16 airline partners to use when premium fares are high. With some airlines the transfer time is almost instantaneous from points to miles; with others it can take up to three days.

Before you book, make sure there’s seat availability for the flights you want. Many airlines allow you to put seats on hold while the miles are making their way to your account — something most people don’t know.

Finally, forget about buying miles or points when fares are nice and low. You may do better just paying cash. For example, right now you can book amazing business-class fares to Beijing for $2,200 to $2,400 from all over the U.S. (Great time to check the Great Wall off your list!)

No savings, no point. It’s as simple as that.

See you up front.

Delta Air Lines reveals its first retrofitted Boeing 777 cabin The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. 01 / 65 The Delta One 'suites' cabin as seen onboard Delta's first Boeing 777 to be retrofitted with the airline’s latest cabin interior. Delta showed off the interior in Atlanta on June 15, 2018. 01 / 65

First Class Flyer publisher Matthew Bennett, aka Mr. Upgrade, has specialized in research, insights and unusual opportunities for premium air travelers since 1996.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com