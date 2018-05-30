Trump expecting a letter from Kim about summit

President Trump is expecting North Korean officials to visit the White House on Friday to deliver a letter from Kim Jong Un as discussions about a possible summit on June 12 continue. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Thursday in New York with senior North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, and U.S. and North Korean representatives are also negotiating at meetings in the Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea. Trump said Thursday that the talks are going "very well," and negotiations for a rescheduled meeting "are in good hands." I want it to be meaningful," Trump said. "It doesn't mean it gets all done at one meeting. Maybe a second and third — and maybe we'll have none."

Will Roseanne discuss her infamous tweet?

Roseanne Barr says she will discuss her racist tweet about a former Obama official that led to the cancellation of her hit TV show on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast Friday. ABC canceled Roseanne Tuesday following a tweet by Barr in which she likened Valerie Jarrett to an ape, for which Barr apologized, explaining that she was under the influence of the sleep drug Ambien. On Wednesday, she reversed course, tweeting to followers, "you guys make me feel like fighting back." In a reply to a Twitter follower, she defended the Jarrett tweet, saying, "no it wasn't racist-ill talk about it on joe rogan friday." Rogan said on the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience that he had spoken on the phone with Barr. "She told me that she was taking Ambien, and that she was drunk Memorial Day weekend, and that she tweeted a bunch of stupid [expletive]."

Roseanne Barr through the years Roseanne Barr attends the series premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. on March 23, 2018. ABC canceled its hit reboot "Roseanne" on May 29, 2018 following lead Roseanne Barr's racist tweets about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett on Twitter. 01 / 18 Roseanne Barr attends the series premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. on March 23, 2018. ABC canceled its hit reboot "Roseanne" on May 29, 2018 following lead Roseanne Barr's racist tweets about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett on Twitter. 01 / 18

Good news predicted for May jobs report

The Labor Department on Friday releases its closely-watched jobs report for May. In March, employers added just 135,000 jobs after unseasonably warm weather spurred hiring earlier in the year. Then in April, cooler temperatures helped limit payroll gains to 164,000, below the 200,000-plus pace in January and February. Economists figure the labor market is due for a comeback in May, estimating that 190,000 jobs were added. The May unemployment rate is expected to hold steady, after falling from 4.1% to a new 17-year low of 3.9% in April.

New hurricane season officially begins. Will it be a blockbuster?

The 2018 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins Friday, may not be a blockbuster after all, according to scientists from Colorado State University. In downgrading their April forecast, the group now anticipates a near-average season with 14 named storms, six of which will become hurricanes. The updated forecast comes after a Harvard study this week found that Hurricane Maria likely killed thousands of people across Puerto Rico last year, more than 70 times the official estimate. White House officials defended FEMA's response to the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the island Sept. 20, saying they responded with the agency’s biggest effort ever.Electricity is not expected to be fully restored to the island for another two months.

Things are looking up because it's National Doughnut Day

Two sweet things about today: It's Friday, and it's National Doughnut Day — or National Donut Day in some circles. However you spell it, shops across the country are marking the day with fried freebies and delectable deals. Celebrated annually on the first Friday in June, the day was established in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army Donut Lassies, women who served the treats to soldiers during World War I. The Salvation Army is teaming up with Entenmann's to host "Do Good Donut Parties" to deliver treats to more than 8,500 veterans. Find the events at www.salvationarmyusa.org.

Dunkin Donuts coffee and and doughnuts

Dunkin' Brands

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com