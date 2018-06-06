SAN FRANCISCO – At the moment, our Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is doing 74 miles per hour on a Silicon Valley freeway, and yet its centrally mounted tachometer reads zero revolutions.

Nada. Zilch.

Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the top of the sedan food chain for the German automaker, and combines gas and electric power plants for explosive acceleration as well as all-electric cruising, a hint of things to come with the Mission E electric sedan.

MANUEL HOLLENBACH

That's because the Panamera's mighty 550-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 is switched off, and the big beast is running on electricity alone. It's near-silent as it speeds along thanks to a 136-horsepower electric motor nestled between the front wheels that's powered by a powerful lithium-ion battery.

Voila. Electric Porsche. So what's it like to drive a car that anyone with high-octane gas in their veins might consider heretical?

As a sports car purist and Porsche EV skeptic, I will admit to a Scrooge-like epiphany,

This knob on the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid allows the driver to dial in different levels of electric motor assist - including just motoring on pure electric power, much as the forthcoming Mission E will do fulltime.

MANUEL HOLLENBACH

There are few key reasons for this Dickensian change of heart at the hands of the frighteningly capable Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, the automaker's bank-busting – $199,400 as tested – sedan.

First, a new transportation age anchored to electric power will simply mean that vehicle dynamics will play a much larger role in a car's personality.

Second, driven in all-electric mode, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid shows that Porsche has stuck to its race-bred chops in an EV.

And third, this top-range Panamera hints at how Porsche plans to leverage electric motors to enhance the performance and versatility of its gas-powered lineup.

The Porsche Mission E sedan, the company's first all electric car, recently hit the track in Los Angeles.

Porsche

"Our Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the first plug-in hybrid Porsche to wear the Turbo S badge," Porsche Cars North America CEO Klaus Zellmer told USA TODAY in an email. "That is a deliberate decision because Porsche hybrids are synonymous with performance."

This Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid demonstrates that there's a win-win scenario here. For example, in city traffic, I kept the car's steering wheel-mounted engine-mode knob — derived from Porsche's 918 Spyder hybrid supercar — in its default E setting, which favors using the electric battery that's good for around 25 miles.

Turn the knob 45 degrees and you're in HybridAuto mode, which selects the best engine option given a certain driving scenario, gas or electric. And with the remaining two clicks you cycle past Sport and SportPlus, which favors the twin-turbo V-8 that, in turn, when driven hard quickly returns energy back to the battery.

Porsche reports 49 mpg in electric mode, and 21 mpg combined city/highway in gas mode – the latter being an especially good number for a car packing its racing-oriented V-8.

Tale of the electric-car tape: Porsche's Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is shown here on the highway using only electric power - 49 mph with 0 on the tach - in a foreshadowing of the company's coming Mission E sedan.

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY

That sort of engine flexibility is good for managing gas consumption, but it's also a boon for performance. Electric motors produce instantaneous torque, pretty much the opposite of the dicey delay once associated with old-school turbocharged engines.

Giving a vehicle both electric and gas engines is like building an athlete who can sprint like a 100-meter champ and then pull away like a miler.

Which brings us back to the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Assessed solely in all-electric mode, the car indeed is a doppelganger for the forthcoming Taycan, down to its 911-inspired silhouette. And romp on the throttle, and your back presses into the seats as the car quietly — accompanied by a symphony of suspension rumbles — eases into traffic like the raking land yacht that it is.

It can do zero to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.

But the good news for prospective Taycan buyers is that the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is one portly machine, due to its combination of power plants, gas and electric. Think nearly two tons' worth of Porsche machinery.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the first non-supercar Porsche to demonstrate where the company is headed, which is not only an all electric car in the Mission E, but also boosting most of its lineup with E-power.

Porsche

At present, Porsche can comfortably steer anyone still unconvinced about the German automaker's ability to retain its race-won DNA in a new generation of all-electric cars towards the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and say: Try me.

And if you're still suspicious this whole EV thing may be a passing fad, consider that Porsche has chosen to announce the name of its first all-electric car, Taycan, on June 8 — the same day, 70 years ago, that it registered its very first car: the iconic 356.

What stands out

Personality: It's electric, but it handles and steers like a Porsche.

Quiet: Wait. Did we say this feels like a Porsche?

Power: Vroom. Porsche's race-bred performance pays off.

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

What? A big, serious, expensive and powerful luxury sedan done as a plug-in hybrid.

When? On sale now.

Where? Made in Leipzig, Germany.

What makes it go? A 550-horsepower twin-turbo V-8 and a 136-horsepower electric motor powered by a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery.

How thirsty? 49 mpg in electric mode and 21 mpg combined city/highway in gas mode.

How big? 16.6 feet long.

How much? While Panamera E-Hybrids start at $99,600, the Turbo S version is priced at $184,400, plus $1,050 in delivery charges before you throw in options.

Overall: Get ready for electric Porsches with all of the brand's famous nimble handling and the whoosh of electric running.

