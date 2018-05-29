KANSAS CITY — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is expected to resign Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind him a brief and tumultuous legacy and moving on from his first public office with the continued prospect of criminal prosecution related to his 2016 campaign.

Citing unnamed sources, Politico and Fox News say Greitens will step down. A press conference is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. local time.

The News-Leader has not yet confirmed the governor's intentions.

The state constitution lays out an order of succession in which Lt. Gov. Mike Parson, who was elected separately, will take over for his fellow Republican.

State lawmakers had convened in a special session to hear evidence about Greitens in a process that could have led to his impeachment.

A Cole County judge ruled against Greitens on Tuesday by allowing subpoenas issued by lawmakers investigating the governor to go forward. The legislative investigation had requested numerous documents from Greitens political campaign and from A New Missouri, Inc., the secretive nonprofit formed by his campaign aides to advocate for his agenda.

Greitens was charged with a invasion of privacy felony in February, but that charge temporarily has been dropped. A second felony charge of computer tampering is still pending.

Greitens ran as a political outsider with promises to clean up corruption, prevent tax hikes and enact a ban on mandatory union dues.

After the second felony charge was announced in April, leading GOP officials including Attorney General Josh Hawley, Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and House Speaker Todd Richardson called for Greitens to step down.

Greitens had refused to leave even facing the prospect of becoming the first governor in Missouri’s history to be impeached.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com